Kate Chastain announces new SiriusXM Show on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy channel following Below Deck exit

Kate Chastain has revealed she has landed a new SiriusXM show less than two months after announcing her Below Deck departure.

Unapologetically Kate Chastain will launch on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy channel very soon.

After weeks of rumors and speculation regarding Kate’s next gig, the former chief stew has finally let fans know her plans.

The announcement of her new show comes a hot on the heels of Kate teasing that she had something in the works.

What is Unapologetically Kate Chastain?

Kate broke the news of her new job to People magazine. She shared the radio show will be weekly, and so far, it is a limited-run series.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about this opportunity to join SiriusXM’s Radio Andy family,” Kate shared with the magazine adding, “is both an honor and a major check off on my ‘mental vision-board bucket-list’ to join the lineup.”

Below Deck fans can expect the same unfiltered wit, sarcasm, and outspoken honesty on Unapologetically Kate Chastain as they saw on the Bravo yachting series.

Kate will dish all about the hit series, as well as pop culture, and her daily life. There will be no topic off-limits for the television personality.

“I like to consider myself a recreational sociologist, which is quite liberating because it means I’m not judging people, I’m basically a scientist-ish. I look forward to voicing my thoughts with Radio Andy listeners nationwide!” Kate expressed to People magazine.

What is Radio Andy?

Although fans generally connect Andy with all things Bravo, especially Watch What Happens Live, the host also has his Radio Andy channel on SiriusXM.

It is channel 102 and, of course, features Andy hosting several shows such as Andy Cohen Live and Deep & Shallow.

#BelowDeck alum @Kate_Chastain is taking on the airwaves starting tomorrow, 4/14 in a limited-run show exclusively on @RadioAndySXM. Stream SiriusXM free until 5/15. Details: https://t.co/DPRdCppoQK pic.twitter.com/V9R1aL1uY2 — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) April 13, 2020

“Kate has the perfect sensibility for radio; she’s opinionated, funny, outspoken, and addictive,” Andy shared with the weekly magazine, “I’m so excited to hear what she has to say.”

Andy has been a long-time fan and supporter of Kate since she began airing on Below Deck in Season 2. He even hinted weeks ago that Kate was not done with Bravo or reality television, which means the radio venture might just be the beginning of new ventures for Kate.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Kate’s new show. Unapologetically Kate Chastain premieres Tuesday, April 14, in the morning.

Kate Chastain’s new show on Radio Andy joins a slew of hit shows, including Jeff Lewis Live with Bravo alum Jeff Lewis.

Reality Checked with Amy Phillips, Bevelations with Beverly ‘Bevy’ Smith, Sandyland with comedian Sandra Bernhard and Dan Rather’s America with legendary journalist Dan Rather are also top shows on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel.