Below Deck alum Kate Chastain hints at a return to reality TV

Below Deck former alum Kate Chastain is hinting at a return to reality TV a month after announcing her departure from the Bravo series. There has been speculation that the chief stew was getting her own show — and now Kate is adding more fuel to that fire.

Kate revealed in February that she was leaving Below Deck after six seasons. She was ready for a new chapter in her life, especially since Kate moved to New York City last spring. The chief stew had kept quiet about her future plans, but now she is starting to tease fans with a possible return to reality television.

Will Kate be back onscreen soon?

Kate stopped by the podcast, Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino, to have a chat about her life without Below Deck. She dished why she chose to leave the show, as well as why Kate decided to move to the Big Apple.

“Well, I moved to New York in May right after I got back from shooting the most recent season in Thailand. I knew I was ready to leave yachting, and I just figured there would be more opportunity for me in the city. So far, that’s proven to be true. I’m so glad I moved to New York because I’m in a city where there’s a lot of stuff going on,” she expressed to host Danny Pellegrino.

The host could not pass up the chance to ask Kate point blank is she would soon be appearing on another reality TV show.

“I think, I have a feeling, it’s nothing I can really talk about, but I have a feeling I might be onscreen again,” Kate shared.

Kate’s reality TV rumors

The chief stew is not the only one fanning the flames of Kate getting a new reality TV show rumors. Danny was a guest bartender on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and asked the host what was up with Kate. Andy hinted that her time on Bravo was far from over.

The comic stylings of @Kate_Chastain are a such a ray of light in this dire time. Thanks, Kate 🛥 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9nSHzD9l7s — NastyNovah (@NastyNovah) March 22, 2020

Along with speculation that Kate would star in her own series, the rumor mill is buzzing that Kate is joining The Real Housewives of New York City. Andy kind of got that ball rolling at the end of the Below Deck reunion by saying Kate wanted to become a real housewife.

All signs are pointing to Kate Chastain returning to Bravo and reality TV. She is done with Below Deck, but let’s be honest — Kate would never give up being on television. The chief stew is made to be a television personality.

Hopefully, Below Deck fans will get an announcement regarding Kate’s new gig soon.