Below Deck: Elizabeth Frankini calls Ashling Lorger ‘fake’ ignites Twitter spat with stew

Elizabeth Frankini called fellow Below Deck crew member Ashling Lorger “fake” and it ignited a Twitter spat between the two ladies.

There may not appear to be any animosity between Ashling and Elizabeth on the Bravo show but these days, the two are far from friends. Thanks to a recent appearance by Ash on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Liz discovered her bunkmate was not a fan of hers.

Now the demoted stew has shared her thoughts on Ashling and even taken them to social media.

What did Elizabeth say about Ashling?

Elizabeth also stopped by WWHL to dish all things Below Deck. One fan asked Elizabeth what she thought of Ashling calling her “a lost cause” and saying Liz had “no backbone.”

“Hearing that is actually very hurtful,” Elizabeth replied. “Because the whole time on the boat, I thought we were friends and good coworkers. I never expected any of this toward me.”

Below Deck fans know Ashling admitted to trying to keep the peace with Elizabeth during filming for work purposes and because they shared a cabin. In the confessionals though, Ashling did not hold back on her true feelings about Elizabeth, something Liz wishes she would have known sooner.

“Now watching the episode, I had no idea she was this fake. So, it was definitely hurtful. I wish those kinds of words and behavior was being said to me at the time,” Elizabeth shared on WWHL.

A Twitter feud begins

Ashling was watching Elizabeth on Watch What Happens Live and commented on the video clip on the show’s official Twitter account writing #coocooforcocoapuffs.

#BelowDeck star @BettaBird reacts to Ashling Lorger’s comments about her: “Now watching the episodes, I had no idea that she was this fake, so it was definitely hurtful.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/71PInqpt3c — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 19, 2021

It turns out the Aussie beauty also sent Liz a private DM to which Elizabeth then shared on Twitter.

Elizabeth tweeted to ask fans how to get Ashling to stop sliding into her DM’s. Ash replied in the comments section with the classic sticks and stones mantra #suckitupcreampuff.

Can anybody suggest a hobby for @ashlinglorger to help keep her out of my DMs? #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/RLOOm5XdzZ — Elizabeth Frankini (@bettabird) January 19, 2021

The DM Ashling sent to Elizabeth says “I’m fake. How nice thanks.”

Elizabeth shared the WWHL video clip and Ashling’s DM on Instagram with the caption “When you can dish it out but can’t take it! Talk about having no backbone @ashlinglorger.”

Fans got a kick out of the drama unfolding on social media between Elizabeth Frankini and Ashling Lorger from Below Deck.

While some sided with Elizabeth calling Ashling a mean girl, others slammed Liz for sharing the private message. Most Below Deck fans though simply laughed at the two women fighting on social media.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.