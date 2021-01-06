Below Deck: Ashling Lorger says Elizabeth Frankini’s a ‘lost cause’ as stew

Below Deck’s Ashling Lorger said Elizabeth Frankini was a “lost cause” as a stew on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The interior crew has been a disaster on Below Deck Season 8. Now thanks to mounting tension between chief stew Francesca Rubi and Elizabeth, the My Seanna crew has become divided.

Ashling did her best to stay out of the drama, especially since she shared a cabin with Elizabeth. However, the mustard gas incident and continued miscommunication made Ashling wash her fans of her colleague.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did Ashling say about Elizabeth?

In typical Andy fashion, the WWHL host immediately addressed the interior crew drama with Ashling. She didn’t hold back in sharing her strong opinions on both Elizabeth and Francesca.

Ashling kicked things off by spilling just how mad she was at Elizabeth for giving her false information regarding changing the guest cabin sheets. Elizabeth told Ash the sheets in all cabins needed to be changed when it was only the sheets in the master.

“Oh, I was beyond pissed. I was not happy,” she shared. “Let’s put it this way: Would you prefer to change one set of sheets or like six, seven pairs of sheets? Let’s be honest. I was pissed.”

The Australian native did think Elizabeth deserved a shot at being a second stew. On the flip side, though, Ashling doesn’t think Elizabeth proved she was worthy of the promotion.

Read More Captain Lee Rosbach opens up about filming Below Deck Season 8 at start of coronavirus pandemic

“Personally, she’s a lost cause. That girl should have stepped it up a long time ago,” Ashling spilled.

Ashling is Team Francesca all the way

It was pretty clear to Andy and fans that Ashling was Team Francesca, but that didn’t stop the host from dishing for more interior dirt.

Andy wanted to know if Francesca had it out for Elizabeth or if the constant criticism was deserved.

“I believe Francesca doesn’t have it out for her; I just think Elizabeth’s just not standing up for herself, “the blonde beauty said. “She’s got no backbone. She’s not working hard enough to prove that she can stand by Francesca’s side.”

For her own sanity, Ashling tried not to make things awkward with Elizabeth since they were bunkmates. The tactic that worked best was for Ashling not to think about the drama and tension.

Ashling Lorger has expressed her true feelings about Elizabeth Frankini. The tension with the interior doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon unless, of course, Francesca Rubi can fire Elizabeth.

Will Elizabeth survive Below Deck Season 8?

That has become the question fans ask every single week. Keep watching to find out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.