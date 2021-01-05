Below Deck: Ashling Lorger and Eddie Lucas respond to dating rumors

Below Deck stars, Ashling Lorger and Eddie Lucas have responded to rumors they are dating.

Season 8 of the hit Bravo show has yet to produce a good boatmance. Ashling turned heads when she boarded the yacht after Izzy Wouters ditched the interior for the deck crew.

James Hough wasted no time trying to get her attention. Ashling wasn’t interested in the British flirt. She even laughed at Elizabeth Frankini hooking up with James, who was literally ready to hook up with anyone.

It has been months since Below Deck was filmed. However, rumors have begun to circulate that Eddie and Ashling are more than friends. They didn’t appear to have chemistry during filming, but that may have changed.

Are Ashling and Eddie dating?

A couple of weeks ago, Ashling shared a picture of her and Eddie hanging together on Instagram. They looked super cute together, sparking rumors they may be more than friends.

The topic of them dating was brought up when Eddie and Ashling appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. One fan expressed the bosun and stew would make a cute couple, prompting Andy to get the dating dirt.

“I knew this was coming! Yeah, we would be cute! Don’t you think, Eddie?” Ashling asked.

“So cute. The cutest. Too bad you’re in Australia,” Eddie replied.

Ash agreed a relationship would never work because of the distance. They are not even living in the same country. Eddie currently resides in Baltimore, Maryland.

To be fair, the photo that got the rumor mill buzzing was definitely from filming Below Deck. Eddie doesn’t have his beard in the picture.

Did they ever think about dating?

Andy wasn’t about to let the duo off the hook so easily. After all, fans see some kind of spark between the two, but did they ever see it too?

The WWHL host asked if Ashling and Eddie ever thought about embarking on a boatmance while filming Below Deck.

“I don’t think so. I think we were just good friends the whole time,” Eddie declared.

The bosun has learned his lesson regarding boatmances after cheating on his girlfriend with Rocky Dakota during Season 3. Eddie was not painted in a very good light for his actions, so he was all about business this season.

Sorry Below Deck fans, Eddie Lucas and Ashling Lorger are not dating. They are the latest duo from the hit Bravo show fans hoped had found a love connection.

Ashling and Eddie now join Below Deck Med stars Alex Radcliffe and Bugsy Drake as friends that fans hoped would end up having a happily ever after together.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.