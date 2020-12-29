James Hough and Elizabeth Frankini dish hot tub make out session on Below Deck

James Hough and Elizabeth Frankini have dished about their hot tub make-out session on Below Deck, spilling what really went down between them.

After weeks of waiting for some kind of boatamnce on Below Deck Season 8, fans watched as Elizabeth and James engaged in a little drunken hot tub hook up.

They had been flirting with each other for a while. James was always game to get physical, but Elizabeth finally gave in to her attraction to the deckhand following a crew night out.

The twosome got real about their love fest on the Below Deck Season 8 After Show.

What happened in the hot tub?

Viewers saw a lot of kissing going on in the hot tub but couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to the make-out session. Both James and Elizabeth spilled all they did in the hot tub was kiss a lot.

“We kissed, we talked, we had a little heart to heart, and that was it really,” James shared. ” A lot of people think other stuff happened. Don’t ask me where that comes from.”

Elizabeth knew she would end up in the hot tub but not necessarily with James in it too.

“I never want the night to end. That’s what it is. I don’t want the night to end. I am having so much fun,” she expressed.

The deckhand and third stew are always the ones up late, while the rest of the crew goes to bed early.

Yeah, Season 8 most certainly doesn’t have the drunken debauchery that Below Deck Season 7 or Below Deck Med Season 5 did.

A good time

James and Elizabeth both admitted to having a good time together. They listened to music, smooched, and enjoyed themselves.

She came off as smitten during the interview. He, on the other hand, opted to change the topic very quickly. Yes, James answered the question once and was ready to move onto another subject.

Either James was a gentleman by not kissing and telling too much, or something dramatic happens with them. There could be trouble brewing after Elizabeth catches James flirting with Ashling Lorger later this season.

Perhaps a good old fashioned reality TV love triangle will play out, adding some dramatics to the season.

Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough don’t regret their hot tub hook up. They had a nice time and insisted they only kissed. It gave them a chance to have some fun, which was much needed for both of them.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.