Below Deck Med: Alex Radcliffe calls out hate among Season 5 crew members

There is no love lost between many of the Below Deck Med Season 5 crew members. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe has called out the hate among his Season 5 crew members.

The Bravo show’s dramatic season featured several tense relationships, including the crazy boatmance of Jessica More and Robert Westergaard. Aesha Scott got thrown into their drama more than once, much to her dismay.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White tangoed with chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran and chief stew Hannah Ferrier more than once. Hannah and Kiko were ultimately fired, causing a slew of fan outrage toward Malia and Captain Sandy.

The animosity between Malia and deckhand Peter Hunziker was set to be a hot story before Bravo fired him. Pete was cut out of the back half of the season. Fans can only guess how the tension mounted between him and Malia during filming.

Alex acknowledges Season 5 crew hate for one another

The Wellington crew was most definitely in shambles on Below Deck Med. However, deckhand Alex managed to be the one guy who befriended everyone.

Alex was closer with some crew members than others, but he didn’t have a bad thing to say about anyone. It’s simply not his style.

The Massachusetts native used Instagram to share several photos of his time on Below Deck Mediterranean. Alex declared most of the people hated each other, but he missed them all in different ways. He then joked maybe it was just the partying and drinks that he missed.

Yep, Alex has remained unscathed by all the drama that played out on the Bravo show.

Alex has created new Below Deck friendships

Since Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 ended, Alex has become a social butterfly within the Below Deck and Bravo family. Not only did he recently work on the same yacht as Jess, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan was on the yacht too.

Alex has also stayed close friends with Peter. The two frequently share Instagram Stories of their ventures when they meet up in Florida, where they are both working.

Thanks to his stint on Below Deck Galley Talk, Alex has become close friends with Anastasia Surmava. The two briefly sparked romance rumors, but she quashed them on a birthday post to the hunky deckhand.

Plus, Alex has expressed interest in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay. The two have been flirty on social media lately. They even did an Instagram Live chat as their first kind of date.

When it comes to The Wellington crew, not many of them walked away as friends. Alex Radcliffe brought up all the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 hate on social media.

Yes, there are still hard feelings regarding how some things went down on the Bravo show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.