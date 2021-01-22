Below Deck Med: What happened to Peter Hunziker after Bravo fired him?

What happened to Pete Hunziker after Bravo fired the Below Deck Mediterranean star has become one hot topic among fans on social media.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 featured a slew of drama, including Pete being fired from Bravo shortly after the season hit the airwaves. The network cut ties with Pete after he shared a racist and derogatory social media post.

Since the season was already filmed, Bravo edited the deckhand out of the show. Twitter even created a drinking game called Where’s Pete? for those times a glimpse of him appeared onscreen.

It’s been months since all the drama with Pete went down, so let’s take a look at where he is now.

What happened to Pete from Below Deck Med?

Pete may have disappeared from the reality TV spotlight, but he remains all over social media. The yachtie loves to share photos of his life on Instagram with various words of condescending wisdom.

Yep, getting fired did nothing to bruise Pete’s massive ego that viewers saw play out on the handful of episodes that he was onscreen on Below Deck Med. Bugsy Drake, Malia White, and Captain Sandy Yawn all had issues with Pete’s attitude, which was set to be a pivotal story until he was fired.

The former Bravo personality focuses on fitness, family, and fun, in that order. When Pete’s not working, he spends time in the gym and with his son.

Right now, Pete lives in Miami, where he continues to live the yachtie life, which includes partying in style. Pete stays connected with his followers via OnlyFans, Instagram, and his YouTube channel.

Does Pete keep in touch with Below Deck Med costars?

Below Deck Mediterranean fans never got to see Pete bond with his costars on the Bravo show. It turns out despite his cocky attitude, some of The Wellington crew did get along with Pete.

It might come as a bit of a shock to fans, but Alex Radcliffe and Pete are boys. Yep, they have a bromance going on and spend lots of time partying together. The two guys are continuously sharing footage of their hangs on Instagram Stories.

Jessica More also became pals with Pete during filming. The stew recently shared several Instagram Stories of herself while she was hanging with Pete and Alex in Florida.

Peter Hunziker probably won’t be back on reality television anytime soon, and that’s fine with him. The yachtie remains focused on living his best life.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.