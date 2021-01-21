Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe gets flirty with RHOSLC beauty Heather Gay

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe keeps getting flirty with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay.

Yep, it looks like Bugsy Drake has some competition for Alex’s affection these days. Heather has caught his eye, and the yachtie enjoys being cheeky with the blonde beauty on social media.

The Real Housewives just might be colliding with Below Deck now that Alex and Heather have become flirtatious friends, or possibly more.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alex starts the new flirtation

Like so many Bravo friendships, Alex and Heather were introduced on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The talk show was filmed virtually, but that didn’t stop Alex from taking notice of Heather. The screen barrier didn’t prevent the Below Deck Med hunk from becoming intrigued with the RHOSLC beauty.

A couple of days after Heather and Alex bantered on WWHL, he showed up in the comment section of one of Heather’s Instagram posts. The fan account @commentsbybravo captured Alex’s flirty words.

“Who’s the fox in the camo?” Alex wrote.

Read More Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn slams and praises fired chef Kiko

Below Deck alum Courtney Skippon got in on the exchange, telling Alex to stop it. However, the deckhand simply told Court, “the heart speaks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Bravo (@commentsbybravo)

Most recently, Alex asked Heather on an IG live date. She has yet to respond to him, though.

Heather’s playing along

Alex has made it clear he is smitten with Heather. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City starlet appears to have a little crush too.

The @bravobybrett Instagram fan account shared a hilarious photo of Heather and Alex on top of a wedding cake. The RHOSLC beauty reshared it to her Instagram Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo by Brett (@bravobybrett)

Heather also wished Alex a “Happy Birthday” earlier this week. She even joked about Alex showing off in a Santa suit over the holidays.

Below Deck Med fans who follow Alex on social media know he shared an adorable photo of him dressed in a sexy Santa suit alongside his Below Deck Galley Talk sidekick, Nastia Surmava.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Radcliffe (@alexradcliffe)

Alex Radcliffe has been crushing on Heather Gay. He has taken his flirty ways to social media, but fans shouldn’t expect these two to start dating anytime soon.

Neither Heather nor Alex is interested in a long-distance romance. He lives the yachtie life in Florida, while she lives the business owner life in Utah.

However, the distance probably won’t stop these two from flirting with each other on social media. Perhaps a virtual date will occur with more cheeky banter from Alex and Heather to entertain fans.

What do you think of a possible Alex and Heather relationship?