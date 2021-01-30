Anastasia Surmava boyfriend: Who is the Below Deck Med alum dating?

Anastasia’s love life has become one hot topic thanks to Instagram and Below Deck Galley Talk. Pic credit: Bravo

Thanks to a couple of recent events, Below Deck Mediterranean fans are wondering who Anastasia Surmava’s boyfriend is.

Anastasia first caught fans’ attention when she appeared on Season 4 of the hit Below Deck spin-off.

She started as a third stew but took over as chef when chef Mila Kolomeitseva was fired. Anastasia chose to move back to the interior for the final few episodes of the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Below Deck Med alum’s dating life has become one hot topic thanks to an Instagram post and her appearance on Below Deck Galley Talk.

Is Anastasia Surmava still dating boyfriend Hunter?

Last summer, Anastasia revealed she was dating Hunter Jakupko. The couple met briefly at the University of Vermont. They didn’t start getting romantic until a couple of years later.

Hunter made the first move, asking her on a date when she was back in Vermont for a visit, Anastasia revealed on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast in June. Anastasia even spilled the couple ended up making out in the back of her car on the first date.

At the time of the podcast interview, Anastasia and Hunter were living together in Sri Lanka. Hunter would occasionally pop up on the Below Deck Mediterranean beauty’s Instagram feed, but she never tagged him in posts.

Read More Captain Sandy to address Below Deck Med fans anger on social media during live chat

The state of Anastasia’s relationship with Hunter remains unclear. She hasn’t posted with Hunter or about him on social media since the fall. Anastasia has also not spoken about the romance, which has led some fans to believe the couple has split.

Anastasia sparks dating rumors with Alex and Georgia

An Instagram photo of Anastasia kissing Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler has sparked speculation the two may be romantically linked.

The Daily Dish has declared the two struck up a friendship after meeting in South Africa. A smooch doesn’t necessarily mean anything is going on between Georgia and Anastasia other than friendship.

Thanks to her new stint on Below Deck Galley Talk, Anastasia has sparked dating rumors with Below Deck Med Season 5 alum Alex Radcliffe. The two have spent a ton of time together for the show, which was filmed at Alex’s family home in Massachusetts.

Alex and Anastasia have fantastic chemistry, so it’s easy to see why those romance rumors got started. These two are nothing but really good friends though. She even waxed poetically about their friendship on his birthday.

Plus, Alex has been focused on flirting with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay.

So, who is Anastasia Surmava from Below Deck Mediterranean dating?

Well, that remains to be seen. Anastasia continues to keep her personal life on the down-low. The reality TV star is either still with Hunter, or single, or dating someone new who she’s keeping a secret.

Below Deck Galley Talk airs Fridays at 7/6c on Bravo.