The Queen of Versailles on Below Deck: Jackie Siegel talks bonding with Captain Lee over losing a child

The Queen of Versailles recently appeared on Below Deck. Jackie Siegel is now talking about bonding with Captain Lee Rosbach over losing a child to addiction.

Jackie and her husband David were the latest group of charter guests to board the My Seanna. It became clear pretty quickly it was going to be an emotional episode once the Siegels revealed they, too, are grieving the death of a child.

David and Jackie lost their daughter Victoria to a drug overdose in 2015 at the age of 18. The grieving parents have made it their mission to share Victoria’s story and speak out about the opioid epidemic.

The Queen of Versailles chatted with Distractify about the wonderful yet heartbreaking experience.

Talking with Captain Lee helped David

During the Below Deck Season 8 After Show, Captain Lee admitted that opening up to the Siegels helped him. Fans know the infamous captain lost his son Joshua in 2019 to a drug overdose.

Jackie shared that talking to Captain Lee helped her husband, David.

“Captain Lee opened up, and it made him feel better to know that he wasn’t alone and isolated,” Jackie shared with the website. “It helped my husband as well, from man to man, having that conversation. They’re on the same level. They just bonded and talked like every night, even after everyone went to bed. It was very emotional.”

David and Captain Lee forged a strong friendship on the Bravo show. Jackie revealed the two men keep in touch and have spoken a lot since meeting on Below Deck.

What did Jackie think of the rest of My Seanna crew?

The Queen of Versailles had nothing but great things to say regarding her time on the My Seanna. Jackie also appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean, so she did have a previous experience to compare to her Below Deck stint.

Viewers watched as the drama unfolded between Rachel Hargrove and Francesca Rubi over an order. There was also continued friction between Elizabeth Frankini and Francesca, but the Siegels didn’t witness any of it.

Jackie spilled she seriously offered Rachel a job to come work for her as a personal chef. Liz and Jackie both shared on social media that The Queen of Versailles helped Liz celebrate her 30th birthday on the mega-yacht.

Season 8 of Below Deck only has two episodes left, followed by a reunion show. Bravo definitely saved the heartbreaking moments for the back half of the season.

The coronavirus pandemic talk has picked up in the last few episodes as well. Viewers can expect it to be one hot topic for the remainder of the season.

After all, Below Deck had to cut filming short last year due to the health climate.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.