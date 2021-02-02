Below Deck Season 8 reunion: Which crew member didn’t attend and why?

Not all of the My Seanna crew showed up for the virtual chat but it was for a very good reason. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Season 8 reunion has been filmed, and one crew member didn’t attend.

Last week it was revealed that the My Seanna crew had come together to dish all about the season. The reunion was held virtually due to COVID-19 and the crew living across the globe.

Andy Cohen was once again the host of the virtual chat just like he is for all Bravo cast reunions. The special will air either February 23 or March 1 right before Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres.

Very few details have been spilled regarding the Below Deck Season 8 reunion, but one pivotal piece of information was leaked. Not all crew members showed up for the cast gathering.

Which Below Deck Season 8 crew member didn’t attend the reunion?

Deckhand Rob Phillips took to Instagram to share a video of him trying to dial into the Below Deck Season 8 reunion. He was not having much luck, though, thanks to some weather-related issues.

“There was an attempt, hiding behind a palm tree with a satellite phone to call into the #belowdeck reunion,” the deckhand captained the post.

The reason for Rob’s struggle was because of a cyclone that was hitting hard where he was staying.

“As we board up for the second cyclone of the season, you already have to choose what side of town you’re on. Rivers are flooded, bridges are being shut, and the network is up and down. The kids who have to cross rivers every day to get to school and the markets have been swimming across muddy rapids since the last cyclone,” Rob wrote.

Bosun Eddie Lucas replied to the post, “You were missed,” confirming Rob could not get through to the virtual reunion.

It’s a bummer, too, because the drama between Rob and new lead deckhand Izzy Wouters has been heating up the past couple of episodes.

Is Rob the only missing crew member at the reunion?

As of now, Rob’s the only crew member who has admitted to missing the Below Deck Season 8 reunion.

Although deckhand Avery Russell’s attendance is questionable. He was part of the My Seanna crew for less than 24 hours.

If the virtual chat runs like Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion, some cast members will only be onscreen for a short time.

Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran and Hannah Ferrier were only on the Below Deck Med chat to discuss events leading to their firing. Then their replacements joined the reunion to dish the rest of the season.

Should Below Deck Season 8 follow a similar format, deckhand Shane Coopersmith would only appear for a little bit.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.