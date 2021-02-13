Ashling Lorger teases explosive Below Deck reunion amid Elizabeth Frankini feud

Ashling promises Below Deck fans are in for a tense reunion filled with drama. Pic credit: Bravo.

Ashling Lorger teased fans are in for an explosive Below Deck reunion amid her ongoing feud with Elizabeth Frankini.

Season 8 of the hit Bravo yachting show will come to an end on Monday. However, the drama between Elizabeth, Ashling, and chief stew Francesca Rubi remains far from over.

The controversy between the interior group has been a pivotal storyline all season. Francesca fired Elizabeth ahead of the finale after the chief stew had her fill with the third stew.

Liz’s firing made history for the yachting show and has caused fans, like Kate Chastain, to take sides.

Ahead of the Below Deck reunion, airing on Monday, February 22, Ashling dished the tension with her, Francesca and Liz.

What did Ashling say about the reunion?

The Australian native chatted with Daily Mail giving the website glimpse at the Below Deck Season 8 virtual chat, which was filmed a couple of weeks ago.

“It was pretty fiery. To be honest, it was quite tense between Francesca and myself against Elizabeth,” Ash stated. “‘But then also, we also had Captain Lee interfere.”

Elizabeth recently shared she was ganged up on by Ashling and Francesca while working on the My Seanna. Viewers watched as Francesca and Ashling bonded over their feeling that Elizabeth lacked a work ethic.

Francesca has praised Ashling several times during the season while continuously slamming Liz. It sounds like fans can expect more of the same at the Below Deck reunion.

No doubt chef Rachel Hargrove and lead deckhand Izzy Wouters will intervene on Elizabeth’s behalf. Rachel and Izzy are not big fans of the way Francesca treated Liz.

Ashling talks WWHL fight with Elizabeth

The blonde beauty also got real about her tense fight with Elizabeth on Watch What Happens Live. Their snide remarks even made host Andy Cohen uncomfortable a few times, especially when Liz called Ash fake.

“‘I’ve never been fake throughout the whole season,” Ashling shared with Daily Mail. “I’m a little bit disappointed in that, and I can understand that she’s disappointed in me because I said she’s got no backbone. I’m pretty sure that everyone can see that her work ethic is not so great and not at the high standards for a superyacht industry level.”

Elizabeth and Ashling’s sparring wasn’t the first time they exchanged heated words. They got in a Twitter spat after Ash dissed Liz, calling her a lost cause as a stew.

Alright, Below Deck fans, thanks to Ashling Lorger, the reunion has been deemed “fiery.” She was only referring to one tense topic of conversation too.

Who’s ready for the Season 8 reunion?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.