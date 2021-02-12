Elizabeth Frankini says Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger ganged up on her while filming Below Deck

Elizabeth Frankini has said Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger ganged up on her while filming Below Deck.
The newly-fired stew knows the truth and has been speaking up regarding what fans didn’t see on the Bravo show. Elizabeth, who made history on the yachting franchise, has expressed there’s so much more to the story.
As Below Deck Season 8 ends its run, fans and the My Seanna crew remain divided over the interior drama. Kate Chastain recently expressed her support for Elizabeth while shading her chief stew replacement Francesca.
Elizabeth calls out Ashling and Francesca’s behavior
Andy Cohen got more than he bargained for when Ashling and Elizabeth appeared virtually on Watch What Happens Live. The host cringed multiple times as the two stews traded snide remarks, including Liz calling Ashling fake.
monsterscriticsreality
125 103
📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio
However, it was on the show that Elizabeth revealed that it was Ash and Fran against her on the My Seanna.
“Your whole focus on the show is me,” Elizabeth blasted Ashling on WWHL. “I mean, sorry. You ganged up on me with another woman and tried to put me down.”
Liz went on to say she will continue to work in yachting. However, she hopes to only work with people who support her in the future.
It’s not the first time Ashling and Elizabeth have traded barbs. They got into a social media exchange after Ashling said Elizabeth was a “lost cause” as a stew.
Elizabeth owns her mistakes
After Elizabeth was fired, she took to Twitter to own up to her mistakes and express how editing didn’t show everything.
“It was hard doing an intense job being filmed and has been difficult to watch my mistakes play out in front of millions, especially when there’s so much more going on that doesn’t make the final cut. It’s been a learning experience. Thanks for your well wishes, I appreciate it!” Elizabeth tweeted.
When one fan called out Liz for blaming or saying Ash was responsible for her lack of professional judgment, Elizabeth set the record straight.
“Hey Rachel, I never said Ashling was responsible for my lapses in professional judgment. My issue is Ashling pretending I didn’t do any work all season and she carried me, which isn’t the case. Did I make a few mistakes? Yes. Did I misinstruct her to change too many sheets? Yes,” Elizabeth wrote.
Elizabeth Frankini has started standing up for herself, calling out Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger for the way they treated her on Below Deck.
The Season 8 reunion show will for sure touch on this hot topic. Fans can expect lots of dramatics from the interior crew.
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.
- Elizabeth Frankini says Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger ganged up on her while filming Below Deck - 12th February 2021
- Lamar Odom regrets cheating on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, says ‘she was a good woman’ - 12th February 2021
- Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ciara’s kidnapping twist, Gabi plays Jake, and Charlie on the loose - 12th February 2021