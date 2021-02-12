Below Deck reunion spoilers: Cast reveals their looks for virtual chat

The My Seanna crew looked fabulous at the Below Deck reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck reunion spoilers show the cast looks for the virtual chat. The My Seanna crew members took on various styles, with some going all out and others opting for a casual vibe.

The Season 8 reunion of Below Deck is less than two weeks away. It airs Monday, February 22 at 9/8c on Bravo. Now details from the virtual chat, which has already been filmed, are slowly being dropped.

Andy Cohen hosted the reunion, which was no big surprise. Rob Phillips recently shared he was unable to dial in for the gathering. Plus, Bravo has given fans a sneak peek at the cast outfits for the big event.

Captain Lee Rosbach always looks dapper at reunion shows, and Season 8 is no exception. He opted for a black suit jacket and a white button-down shirt with a striped tie. The captain added a pair of purple-tinted glasses to complete his reunion look.

What did the ladies wear?

The ladies of the My Seanna spotlighted their unique fashion styles, but they all look fabulous.

Chef Rachel Hargrove chose a form-fitting light blue dress that went stunningly with her new hairstyle. The look gave off a very retro, yet chic, vibe.

Newly fired stew, Elizabeth Frankini also went for a tight-fitting dress. Elizabeth’s full-length dress was a sheer rainbow ensemble that was fun and sexy at the same time.

Lead deckhand Izzy Wouters glammed it up for her look with a glittery gold crop top, a sleeked-up hairstyle, and red lips. She was glam on top and comfy on the bottom in a pair of white joggers.

Chief stew Francesca Rubi chose a navy blue feathery ensemble with a plunging neckline and natural makeup. She also wore an updo hairstyle and gold drop earrings to complete the outfit.

Ashling Lorger went for a chic look in a black striped top and skirt with strappy sandals. The outfit was accented with gold earrings and a necklace.

What did the guys wear?

The men of Below Deck Season 8 went more casual than the women.

Bosun Eddie Lucas was the most dressed up from the male deck team. He chose a light purplish button-down shirt with a grid pattern.

Deckhand James Hough went for comfort over glamour with his look. He wore a light green t-shirt and light gray sweatpants.

Fired deckhand Shane Coopersmith opted for a laid back look but not as laid back as James. Shane chose a light-yellow beachy shirt and white cuffed pants.

Despite all the different styles, the My Seanna crew looked pretty good for the final Below Deck chat at the reunion.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.