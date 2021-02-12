Below Deck: Izzy Wouters claps back at haters after sharing a topless photo

Izzy isn’t here for the haters or trolls coming at her or her body. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Izzy Wouters has clapped back at haters after sharing a topless photo to celebrate her sexuality.

The new lead deckhand doesn’t mince words. Izzy speaks her mind with witty one-liners that have even made Captain Lee Rosbach smile a few times. Her unique humor and positive attitude are two of many reasons Izzy has become a Below Deck Season 8 fan favorite.

Izzy once again had fans rolling when she took on those pesky haters. She isn’t about to let those trolls tear her down, especially when Izzy wants to make a statement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A topless photo that has a message

Earlier this week, Izzy shared a topless photo on Instagram. No, she wasn’t baring it all. Izzy covered her breasts with rainbow emojis. She also had on a pair of light blue jeans unbuttoned slightly.

“Still not asking for it. #lesbian #lgbtq #belowdeck #lopsidedtitties,” Izzy captioned the photo.

The message refers to her coming out as a lesbian and well as her sexual assault. Izzy came out as a lesbian at the end of last year. She also opened up about being sexually assaulted on an episode of Below Deck.

Izzy recalled the attack and the aftermath in a raw, heartfelt conversation with Rob Phillips and Eddie Lucas.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to flood with love for Izzy. The Below Deck family including, Ashling Lorger, Courtney Skippon, and Anastasia Surmava, are just a few who showed their support.

The picture can be seen here.

Izzy takes on the haters

Along with the positive people comes the haters and trolls. Izzy decided to take on the negativity by posting another photo and poking fun at herself.

“Really don’t understand why my tits are so offensive. I mean…I’m still in training bras #belowdeck #sydney #summer #lesbian #lgbtq #ittybittytittycommittee,” Izzy captioned a picture of her in the same jeans but wearing a bra this time.

The love continued to pour in, with many of her followers confused as to why Izzy was being attacked in the first place.

“Definitely not offensive. I thought your post with the rainbow flags was cute!” wrote @minamasterson.

Izzy Wouters has shut down the haters trying to take away from her positive, bold statement. She chooses humor to make her point, not nastiness, which Below Deck fans love about the lead deckhand.

The end of Below Deck Season 8 is near, but thankfully Izzy isn’t going anywhere. Most fans can agree that Izzy was the best part of the current season other than Captain Lee. Well, maybe bosun Eddie Lucas’ return too.

Who else can’t wait to hear what Izzy has to say at the Below Deck reunion?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.