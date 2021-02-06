Jackie Siegel compares Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy and Below Deck’s Captain Lee

The Queen Of Versaille is one of the charter guests that has appeared on Below Deck and Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Siegel, aka The Queen Of Versailles, has spilled details on Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach.

As fans know, Jackie appeared with friends and her stepson Steven on Below Deck Med Season 4. She made quite the impression on the Sirocco crew.

The Queen Of Versailles most recently joined Captain Lee and the My Seanna crew as one of the final charter guests of Below Deck Season 8. This time around, Jackie’s husband, David joined her on vacation.

David and Jackie shared a heartfelt talk with Captain Lee over losing a child to a drug overdose. Their daughter Victoria died in 2015 at age 18.

Since Jackie has appeared on both hit yachting shows, she opened up about the two captains, who have very different styles.

Who runs a tighter ship Captain Lee or Captain Sandy?

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jackie clarified that she had a wonderful experience each time she was on the yachting shows. Each experience was also quite different for The Queen Of Versailles because of who was on the charter with her.

Jackie stated the most significant difference between the two captains was the way they catered to the guests. She recalled an instance with her friends on Below Deck Mediterranean.

“We didn’t really have a curfew, but there was a night where they didn’t come back till, like, I don’t know, 3 or 4 in the morning or something. And Captain Sandy needed to leave early in the morning. It was kind of like a struggle. But she aimed to please, so she dealt with that without taking off with them,” Jackie expressed.

The Queen Of Versailles admitted she didn’t think Captain Lee wouldn’t have allowed that kind of behavior.

“I think Captain Lee, on the other hand, would be more strict. He wouldn’t put up with crap of people being disrespectful of the charter. I think in that way he’s a little more stern and more by the rules,” she stated.

Who is Jackie’s favorite Captain Sandy or Captain Lee?

Fans have no problem expressing their favorite when it comes to Captain Sandy and Captain Lee. Jackie, though insists she has nothing but love for the both of them.

Sorry to disappoint Below Deck and Below Deck Med fans. The Queen Of Versailles doesn’t have a favorite captain. She remains close with both Captain Lee and Captain Sandy since filming her appearance on their respective shows.

While Jackie and David Siegel bonded with Captain Lee Rosbach over their tragic losses, Jackie also bonded with Captain Sandy Yawn, who has had her own struggles with addiction.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.