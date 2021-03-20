Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn says captains ‘lead by example’ when it comes to helping the crew


Captain Sandy from Below Deck Med thinks captains should help out crew.
Captain Sandy isn’t above lending a helping hand to her crew if needed. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn recently said all captains “lead by example” when helping out crew members.

Fans have been impressed with Captain Glenn Shephard and his hands-on work ethic. His past and current crew members have praised Captain Glenn for his management style.

Not only does he carry luggage, but Captain Glenn bunks with the crew too. There’s no separate captain’s suite for him.

Captain Sandy Yawn says captains ‘lead by example’

Twitter has been exploding with love for Captain Glenn.

monsterscriticsreality

419 540

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Dr. Viviana channeling Jamie Otis in her Unfiltered same dress every episode days. Visiting Haley on...

View

Mar 20

2 0
Open
Dr. Viviana channeling Jamie Otis in her Unfiltered same dress every episode days. Visiting Haley on Day 2 in the same blue 🤪 yes, these are the things I think about. . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson

Dr. Viviana channeling Jamie Otis in her Unfiltered same dress every episode days. Visiting Haley on Day 2 in the same blue 🤪 yes, these are the things I think about.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson ...

2 0

One fan took it further by reaching out to Captain Lee Rosbach about work ethic.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The user questioned if Captain Lee or Sandy helped with luggage, and it wasn’t filmed. It was also asked if working on a sailing yacht was more casual than working on a motor yacht.

Fan asks Captain Sandy a question.
Pic credit: @IMURGRLWGRNIS/Twitter

While Captain Lee has yet to reply to the thread, one Below Deck Med fan responded that Captain Sandy had been seen helping her crew.

Then Captain Sandy answered the question too.

“Of course, we help out on deck, the interior and in the galley. Don’t ask someone to do something you wouldn’t do yourself. As Captains, we lead by example,” Captain Sandy tweeted.

Captain Sandy answers fan question
Pic credit: @CaptSandyYawn/Twitter

It’s not the first time Captain Sandy talked about helping the crew

There’s no question Captain Sandy has a different management style than Captain Lee or Captain Glenn. She took a lot of heat during her four years on Below Deck Mediterranean for being a micromanager.

Below Deck Sailing Season 2 chef Natasha De Bourg recently said she would work for Captain Lee but not Captain Sandy because of her work style.

Viewers thought Captain Sandy stuck her nose in too much, causing more problems than solutions for her crew members. Fans even blamed her for Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran’s demise during Season 5 of the Bravo show.

However, Captain Sandy insisted she did nothing but try to support Kiko. The captain revealed she was in the galley to help him, which included washing dishes while giving him constant encouragement.

Captain Sandy all captain tweet
Pic credit: @CaptSandyYawn/Twitter

Despite what fans have seen play out onscreen, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Captain Sandy Yawn all help their crew when needed.

Fans saw Captain Lee help bosun Eddie Lucas and the deck crew on Season 8 when they endured an issue with the slide. The captain had no problems stepping in to lend a hand.

It’s all part of the job, according to Captain Sandy, who was called an inspiration by Christine Bugsy Drake in a recent Instagram Live.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Pete from Below Deck Med is finally apologizing for his racist Instagram post.
Below Deck Med: Peter Hunziker issues apology for racist post weeks after Bravo fired him
Below Deck Mediterranean teaser shows Hannah Ferrier may be fired.
Below Deck Med supersized episode teaser: Is Hannah Ferrier getting fired for having valium on yacht?
Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White talks Hannah Ferrier leaving and fan hate.
Malia White opens up about Hannah Ferrier’s departure from Below Deck Med and fan backlash
Bravo producers spill details on Below Deck filming locations.
Below Deck producers reveal how the location is chosen for charter season
Below Deck Med show-runner says Tom Checketts hiring was not a setup
Below Deck Med showrunner talks chef Kiko’s firing and Tom Checketts’ hiring — Was it a setup?
Below Deck Med star Malia White hints Tom Checketts was unfaithful amid split rumors.
Did Tom cheat on Malia? Below Deck Med star hints yes
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x