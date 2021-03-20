Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn says captains ‘lead by example’ when it comes to helping the crew

Captain Sandy isn’t above lending a helping hand to her crew if needed. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn recently said all captains “lead by example” when helping out crew members.

Fans have been impressed with Captain Glenn Shephard and his hands-on work ethic. His past and current crew members have praised Captain Glenn for his management style.

Not only does he carry luggage, but Captain Glenn bunks with the crew too. There’s no separate captain’s suite for him.

Captain Sandy Yawn says captains ‘lead by example’

Twitter has been exploding with love for Captain Glenn.

One fan took it further by reaching out to Captain Lee Rosbach about work ethic.

The user questioned if Captain Lee or Sandy helped with luggage, and it wasn’t filmed. It was also asked if working on a sailing yacht was more casual than working on a motor yacht.

While Captain Lee has yet to reply to the thread, one Below Deck Med fan responded that Captain Sandy had been seen helping her crew.

Then Captain Sandy answered the question too.

“Of course, we help out on deck, the interior and in the galley. Don’t ask someone to do something you wouldn’t do yourself. As Captains, we lead by example,” Captain Sandy tweeted.

It’s not the first time Captain Sandy talked about helping the crew

There’s no question Captain Sandy has a different management style than Captain Lee or Captain Glenn. She took a lot of heat during her four years on Below Deck Mediterranean for being a micromanager.

Below Deck Sailing Season 2 chef Natasha De Bourg recently said she would work for Captain Lee but not Captain Sandy because of her work style.

Viewers thought Captain Sandy stuck her nose in too much, causing more problems than solutions for her crew members. Fans even blamed her for Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran’s demise during Season 5 of the Bravo show.

However, Captain Sandy insisted she did nothing but try to support Kiko. The captain revealed she was in the galley to help him, which included washing dishes while giving him constant encouragement.

Despite what fans have seen play out onscreen, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Captain Sandy Yawn all help their crew when needed.

Fans saw Captain Lee help bosun Eddie Lucas and the deck crew on Season 8 when they endured an issue with the slide. The captain had no problems stepping in to lend a hand.

It’s all part of the job, according to Captain Sandy, who was called an inspiration by Christine Bugsy Drake in a recent Instagram Live.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.