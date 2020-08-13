Captain Sandy Yawn insists she supported chef Kiko despite how it looked on Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy Yawn insists she supported chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran despite how it looked on Below Deck Mediterranean.

The captain has been facing a lot of backlash for micromanaging the crew but especially Kiko. Fans have been vocal of their love for the chef and dislike for the way Captain Sandy wore him down, leading to Kiko leaving The Wellington.

Fed up with all the negativity, Captain Sandy used Instagram Live to explain her actions and reiterate her support for chef Kiko.

Disappointed in footage that made it to air

Captain Sandy shared there was a lot of footage that didn’t make it on air. She was disappointed in what made the cut for the Bravo show.

The captain explained there are many times she encouraged and supported chef Kiko, but that wasn’t shown.

“I was shoulder to shoulder with him, encouraging him, washing his dishes, just like I did with every other chef on every other show. This season, that footage was cut. And you did not see any of that,” she explained.

She insists there are times chef Kiko thanked her and said he had never felt so supported. As fans know, those positive moments between Captain Sandy and Kiko never made it to air. Perhaps the footage will come out in a behind the scenes episode or some other format, at least that is what the captain hopes.

The Bravo personality also shared her disappointment in Kiko for not sharing how she supported him on social media.

Kiko did pen a good-bye message to fans and showed his gratitude for the opportunity to be on Below Deck Med. The chef has also been vocal that Captain Sandy’s criticism of him got in his head. He feels it turned his usually positive attitude negative and led him to not cooking to the best of his ability.

Explaining the Vegas night dinner falling out

The captain admitted her biggest regret was going into the galley during the Vegas-themed dinner.

“He was so vulnerable. And he just said, ‘Am I fired, am I fired? I’ll leave.’ I said, ‘Let’s wait till we get through the charter.’ I needed time,” Captain Sandy shared.

There was so much more to the moment then fans saw onscreen. The captain explained everyone was tired, and it had been a long day, but she did not fire him.

“I never said he was fired. And then when he said, am I going to leave? I shook my head. Honestly, I was in that moment. I made a mistake. I should’ve never walked in there,” she explained.

While Captain Sandy Yawn is adamant, she supported chef Kiko. She also makes it clear he was in way over his head. Kiko did his best but ultimately didn’t have the experience to cut it on a superyacht.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.