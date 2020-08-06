Chef Kiko pens message to fans after Below Deck Med exit, says ‘don’t blame crew’ for his leaving

Chef Kiko has penned a heartfelt message to fans following his dramatic Below Deck Med exit and is asking fans not to blame crew members for his leaving.

Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran is once again showing fans his positive side. Kiko’s positivity is one of the reasons viewers fell in love with him on the Bravo show.

As fans are still reeling from the way his exit went down, Kiko is sending them a reassuring message.

Thanks for love and support

The talented chef used Instagram to express his gratitude to fans and for the experience to be on Below Deck Mediterranean.

“I just wanna say thank you so much for all the support, and I love what you guys are sending to me. I can really feel this amazing energy!” Kiko began his post, which was accompanied by a picture of his signature smile.

He explained it was his wish to represent his country and Latinos. Kiko explained life is not always easy, but when opportunities arise, people should take them. Then the chef showed his appreciation for Bravo and the Below Deck Med producers.

“Thank you so much @bravotv and @51minds for this opportunity and experience, in the show I could see what I am really good in and be more confident and also I could see where I need to improve to be a better chef and also a better person,” he said.

A request to fans

Since Kiko’s dramatic exit, there has been a lot of backlash from fans against Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White. He is now asking for that to stop.

“And for my Fans, don’t blame the other crew members for me leaving the show,” Kiko stated. “A chef is responsible to make his own decision, I was so tired and I did a couple of right and a couple of wrong things, the pressure and the cameras made me loose my mind. In normal circumstances that probably would not happen but it did.”

Kiko is taking the blame for what went down on the Bravo show. He hopes his taking responsibility doesn’t deter fans from supporting him. The chef also hopes to continue to inspire fans with his “food, personality, and adventures.”

The experience on Below Deck Mediterranean did not go as chef Kiko planned. However, he feels blessed for the opportunity and the fantastic fans that came from it. Kiko is still shocked at the number of fans he has gained from the show.

Chef Kiko is keeping his positive vibes flowing even after leaving The Wellington. He is now requesting that fans join him in spreading love, not hate.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.