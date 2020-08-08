Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn slams and praises fired chef Kiko

Captain Sandy Yawn has slammed and praised chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran after firing him from Below Deck Mediterranean.

It has been a week full of backlash for the infamous captain, Malia White, and Bugsy Drake. Fans are fuming at those three for actions they feel caused Kiko’s demise and for giving Hannah Ferrier a panic attack that may lead to her firing.

Ever since the episode with the Vegas nachos aired, viewers have not been thrilled with Captain Sandy. Now she is sending mixed messages about Kiko that has left Below Deck Med fans confused.

Watch What Happens Live appearance

Immediately following the episode featuring chef Kiko’s sad good-bye, Captain Sandy appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She and Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain, virtually chatted with host Andy Cohen on the dramatic episode.

The captain explained she made the decision based on what was best for The Wellington crew and future charter guests. Captain Sandy then blasted Kiko for only wanting to stay to prove to himself that he could hack it.

“So, for me, that’s really selfish, because when you’re making it about you, and you’re going to tackle this, but you don’t have the proper training, you’re affecting the whole,” Captain Sandy said. “As a captain, I have to make sure the whole is getting everything they need, and Kiko was only thinking about Kiko and what his goal was.”

She also expressed her frustration over Kiko not coming to her and admitting a new chef was needed. The captain explained she gave him many opportunities to do the right thing because of his lack of training. It never happened though.

Captain Sandy also alluded to Kiko lying on his resume. She told Andy she wished she could show people Kiko’s resume. There are even deleted tweets where Captain Sandy insinuates Kiko lied about his experience.

Sending a more positive message about Kiko

A couple of days after the Below Deck Med episode and WWHL appearance, Captain Sandy took to Instagram to send another message. She chose to shine a more positive light on Kiko, while also explaining her side of the story.

“It’s never easy leading a team when all odds are against you. Kiko did his best. He did not fail; he won. He sees now that he must have the proper training to embark on a position as a chef on a Superyacht. I know as viewers it’s hard to watch, imagine doing this job! It’s not as easy as it appears from your living room,” she wrote.

Fans believe the Instagram message was only written so the captain could save face with fans. After all, within two days, Captain Sandy Yawn slammed and praised fired chef Kiko.

The mixed message isn’t helping change viewers’ minds about the microimaging captain. It is only going to get worse for Captain Sandy too. As the drugs on board scandal, which fans know is Hannah Ferrier, plays out onscreen, the backlash will increase.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.