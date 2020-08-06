Hannah Ferrier talks panic attacks and anxiety ahead of Below Deck Med drug drama

Hannah Ferrier is opening up about suffering from panic attacks and anxiety ahead of the Below Deck Mediterranean drug drama.

Hannah had a severe panic attack on the latest episode of the yachting show. Although Malia White confronted her, the bosun later threw Hannah under the bus to Captain Sandy Yawn. Malia called the panic attack a “freak out” and turned the chief stew in for having Valium on the next episode.

As the drama continues to be at an all-time high on Below Deck Med, Hannah is enjoying her pregnancy and using both parts of her life to highlight mental health.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah gets real about panic attacks and anxiety

Fans know Hannah suffers from anxiety and panic attacks. She had one during Season 3 because of her relationship with bosun Conrad Empson. The chief stew also endured a panic attack during Season 1, but she hid it much better than the other two.

In an open and honest Instagram post, Hannah gets real about mental health. The post begins with the words Baby Shower, which are explained at the end of the message.

Hannah attached her message to a picture of her smiling to show the difference between now and the episode. She explained that both are the same person, but one is happy, while the other is distressed, upset, and anxiety-ridden.

“As many of you know I suffer from anxiety which can be brought on by many different things but tonight’s was brought on by seeing my good friend @hindrigolorran in such pain and being unable to help him. This paired with severe lack of sleep and feeling like I was stuck in a situation I didn’t want to be in brought on a panic attack,” she wrote.

Read More Below Deck Med alum Jamie Jason gets candid about eating disorder struggle after being on Bravo show

She ended her note by stating, “What you see on TV and what is happening inside someone’s head can often differ.”

Baby shower for mental health

The Bravo personality also used the post to answer a question she is receiving from fans regarding her baby registry. Hannah shared that her baby is blessed and does not need a thing.

However, if fans want to do something for Hannah, she has set up a baby registry with one of her favorite charities, Lifeline.

“Lifeline assists people in need with anxiety, desperation and raises awareness for suicide. Any donation large or small would be greatly appreciated, and it will be amazing to let my little one know they made a difference before entering the world,” Hannah expressed.

The link to the registry is in her Instagram bio. She ended her message by thanking fans for their continued love and support.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been a rough one for Hannah Ferrier. If she gets fired for having a prescription drug for her anxiety on The Wellington, fans will lose it.

Social media is already taking issue with Captain Sandy, Malia, and Bugsy Drake. Hannah getting the ax will only add fuel to that fire.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.