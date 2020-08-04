Below Deck Med: Malia White defends selling out Hannah Ferrier to Captain Sandy Yawn amid fan backlash

Malia White is defending her choice to sell out Hannah Ferrier to Captain Sandy Yawn regarding drugs and the panic attack amid Below Deck Med fan backlash.

In the most recent episode, Malia helped Hannah through a panic attack and learned the chief stew has Valium on The Wellington. Next week’s preview clip shows Captain Sandy receiving a picture of the drugs and confronting a crew member, which fans believe is Hannah.

The bosun has come under fire on social media for betraying Hannah to get her fired so that Bugsy Drake would become the chief stew. Plus, it is clear that Malia’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, will replace beloved chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

The seriousness of drugs on Below Deck Med

Malia used Instagram to explain the seriousness of having drugs on a yacht, especially on Below Deck Mediterranean. She posted a lengthy message to all the haters sharing the medical laws and why no crew member should have any unauthorized pills on a yacht.

“Let me clear the air- medical laws are different at sea and for good reason. NO crew member is allowed to self- administer drugs prescription or not while on a vessel at sea. We are CREW and always ‘on duty,’ and our primary goal at sea is to ensure safety of all passengers. Mental health issues are a big deal, and that’s why we have proper procedures in place,” she began her post.

The bosun explained that all crew members sign a very clearly laid out drug and alcohol policy before joining the boat. Mental health is also taken very seriously on all yachts. All medical conditions have to be reported to the captain before signing on to the yacht.

“They then under the supervision of Captain or Officer can be given medication as needed and evaluated to see if they can still stand duty. While at sea the Captain is the medical person in charge of any and all medical decisions MUST go through them. Taking any sedative while on duty is completely illegal and could cost myself, the officers, and Captain Sandy all of our licensing,” Malia explained.

She also expressed if an incident occurred and a crew member was on unauthorized medication, the captain and crew could face a steep fine. There is even a chance jail time could be involved.

Malia insisted it is her job to report any incidents like Hannah’s to Captain Sandy. Maritime Law was put in place to ensure the safety of the crew and guests.

The bosun insists she was following protocol, not enhancing a storyline for the Bravo show.

A mental health advocate

Malia did apologize for calling Hannah’s panic attack a “freak out.” She called what she said unprofessional and poor wording.

“I am a huge advocate for Mental Health, which is why I just want things done by the book,” Malia said, ending her message.

The explanation and lengthy post did little to convince fans Malia did the right thing.

Twitter continued to blast her, forcing Malia White to further defend her choice to sell out Hannah Ferrier to Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Mediterranean. Malia is not letting the haters try to shame her into thinking she did something wrong.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.