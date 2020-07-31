Seth Rogen on Below Deck: Bravo wants superfan actor as guest – will he appear on show?

Seth Rogen on Below Deck is something Bravo wants to make happen. The actor and super fan of the yachting show recently revealed that the network continues to e-mail him about being a guest.

It was surprising to find out that Seth is an avid watcher of Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and the newest installment in the franchise, Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Seth chatted about the show with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor has many thoughts on the franchise, including whether or not he would ever agree to appear on the reality TV show.

Bravo is desperate to get Seth on Below Deck

Over the years, some famous faces have appeared on the yachting series. Several ladies from the various Real Housewives franchises have guest-starred. Plus, Jemele Hill appeared on Season 7 of Below Deck.

The current season of Below Deck Med featured Roy Orbison Jr. and Ace of Base singer, Ulf Ekberg. Baseball player Johnny Damon is set to make his second appearance later this season.

According to Seth, Bravo has been hounding him for years to be a guest. The actor straight up told Jimmy it would never happen, but that hasn’t stopped Bravo from pursuing him.

“I love Below Deck, are you kidding me?” Seth shared. “They’re always trying to get me to go on it, which I say no to all the time. I can’t go on it. You look like a d**k no matter what, like, you are the antagonist on the show. You can’t do it.”

More than his reputation

His Hollywood reputation is one reason Seth won’t guest star on the yachting series. However, Seth has another very valid reason for saying no: money. The network requires the guests to pay for the charter, and the price tag is not cheap.

“They still want you to pay to go on the cruise! Which is crazy,” the said. “Bravo is literally sending me emails asking me to pay 40 grand to be on an episode of one of their TV shows, which is psychotic. If that is the business model for Below Deck, I understand why there are so many of them because that’s a good business.”

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain even sent Seth a video message earlier this year. It didn’t work, though. The actor insists he will never cave and agree to appear on the reality TV show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.