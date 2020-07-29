Hannah Ferrier says Below Deck Med Season 5 was ‘toxic environment’ admits she should have quit mid-season

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 was a toxic environment for Hannah Ferrier. The chief stew has admitted she should have quit the Bravo show during filming.

Anyone who is watching the current season of Below Deck Med knows it has been drama-filled. Hannah has been challenged from day one on The Wellington.

First, she had to deal with Lara Flumiani and her disrespectful attitude. Hannah had no support from Captain Sandy while dealing with Lara, who thankfully quit.

Then the captain brought in Hannah’s frenemy, Christine Bugsy Drake. From the second Bugsy was brought in, it was clear, Captain Sandy was not looking out for Hannah’s best interest. She was instead working against the chief stew, so she could finally fire her.

There is no love lost between Hannah and Captain Sandy. However, their dislike for each other has reached an all-time high during Season 5. In previews for the next episode of the Bravo show, Hannah reaches a breaking point.

Hannah admits she should have quit sooner

Before the Season 5 premiere, Hannah revealed she was done with Below Deck Mediterranean. Rumors soon circulated the chief stew was fired, and Bravo used her firing as a storyline for the current season.

Now, as tensions rise on the reality TV show and her only friend, chef Kiko, is on the chopping block, Hannah admits she should have quit sooner.

“I KNOW at this stage of the season my head wasn’t in it and I should have quit as the environment was toxic at best. We are taught in yachting to NEVER leave a boat mid-season. Lesson learnt. I wouldn’t stay in an environment that was pushing me like that again,” Hannah tweeted while watching the episode.

The chief stew also shared she was constantly being dragged during the season. It didn’t make Hannah’s job any easier having Captain Sandy clearly show she didn’t want Hannah on her crew.

She also expressed her unwavering support for chef Kiko. Hannah says he was in the same situation as her having a superior not want him there.

Hannah’s boyfriend wanted her to quit

Hannah spoke to her boyfriend and baby daddy Josh frequently while filming Below Deck Med. She tweeted that her man wanted her to walk away from the show mid-season.

“We are always taught that you never leave a boat mid-season – I would never even consider leaving. My boyfriend was literally BEGGING me to leave because he could hear how distraught I was. I should have left but I didn’t,” she tweeted in response to a fan question.

Hannah Ferrier has admitted she wishes she would have quit Below Deck Med soon. She may have moved on from the drama amid her pregnancy, but fans are just now watching it play out onscreen.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.