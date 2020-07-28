Fans are convinced Malia White’s boyfriend Tom is new chef on Below Deck Med replacing Kiko

Fans are convinced Malia White’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, is the new chef on Below Deck Mediterranean replacing Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

There is no question chef Kiko has had a challenging time this season. Captain Sandy Yawn’s micromanaging has not helped him. Despite serving a fabulous 72-plate meal a couple of weeks ago, Kiko’s cooking game has not been up to snuff the last two charters.

Captain Sandy lost it on Kiko for his nachos in the most recent episode. It became clear she wanted to fire him. Kiko urged the captain to let him go. She told Kiko they need to get through the charter. Kiko responded, “Then I leave,” to which Captain Sandy merely nodded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans think Malia’s boyfriend Tom is the new chef

Despite being in the preview for the next episode, all signs point to Kiko leaving after the charter is over. His cooking is not the high quality that meets Captain Sandy’s standards, and Malia’s boyfriend Tom is set to visit. Tom will arrive just as the current charter is ending, which is quite convenient as fans have pointed out.

Malia made sure to let the crew know her man was coming for a visit. It is news that will undoubtedly be music to Captain Sandy’s ears since she will have a built-in replacement for Kiko. Plus, Malia will be thrilled, and fans know Captain Sandy wants her favorite bosun to be happy.

Fans also pointed out a new photo has been circulating of the Season 5 Below Deck Med cast. However, Kiko and chief stew Hannah Ferrier are missing from the picture.

The photo does feature Tom and Aesha Scott, adding more fuel to the fire that Kiko and Hannah both leave mid-season.

The plan all along

Not only are fans angry at the way their beloved chef Kiko is being treated, but there are also several theories suggesting it was Captain Sandy and Malia’s plan all along to bring in Tom.

Twitter has exploded with fans slamming the show, Malia, and Captain Sandy.

One fan tweeted, “BelowDeckMed Captain Sandy, Malia, and Bugsy are such a bunch of manipulative asses! They set out to get rid of Hannah and Kiko and succeeded! Drove Hannah, to have anxiety, shot Kiko’s confidence to an all-time low. Surprise” not” Bugs now is chief stew, Malia’s boyfriend chef!”

Another fan shared, “seems like you are setting Kiko up for Malia’s Yacht chef boyfriend who happens to be visiting at the end of the charter. You did Kiko wrong captain.”

Below Deck Med fans think Malia White’s boyfriend Tom is replacing chef Kiko. Viewers also feel the storyline is coming off like a complete Bravo set up and are not thrilled with the current season.

What do you think?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.