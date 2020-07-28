Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelor Teen Mom 2 Survivor 90 Day Fiance Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck Vanderpump Rules KUWTK My 600-lb Life The Curse of Oak Island The Masked Singer
News

Fans are convinced Malia White’s boyfriend Tom is new chef on Below Deck Med replacing Kiko


By Leave a comment
Is chef Kiko being replaced by Malia White's boyfriend Tom on Below Deck Mediterranean?
Fans are not happy Below Deck Med seems to be setting up a storyline for Tom to take chef Kiko’s place on the show. Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram/Bravo

Fans are convinced Malia White’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, is the new chef on Below Deck Mediterranean replacing Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

There is no question chef Kiko has had a challenging time this season. Captain Sandy Yawn’s micromanaging has not helped him. Despite serving a fabulous 72-plate meal a couple of weeks ago, Kiko’s cooking game has not been up to snuff the last two charters.

Captain Sandy lost it on Kiko for his nachos in the most recent episode. It became clear she wanted to fire him. Kiko urged the captain to let him go. She told Kiko they need to get through the charter. Kiko responded, “Then I leave,” to which Captain Sandy merely nodded.

Fans think Malia’s boyfriend Tom is the new chef

Despite being in the preview for the next episode, all signs point to Kiko leaving after the charter is over. His cooking is not the high quality that meets Captain Sandy’s standards, and Malia’s boyfriend Tom is set to visit. Tom will arrive just as the current charter is ending, which is quite convenient as fans have pointed out.

Malia made sure to let the crew know her man was coming for a visit. It is news that will undoubtedly be music to Captain Sandy’s ears since she will have a built-in replacement for Kiko. Plus, Malia will be thrilled, and fans know Captain Sandy wants her favorite bosun to be happy.

Fans also pointed out a new photo has been circulating of the Season 5 Below Deck Med cast. However, Kiko and chief stew Hannah Ferrier are missing from the picture.

The photo does feature Tom and Aesha Scott, adding more fuel to the fire that Kiko and Hannah both leave mid-season.

Fans not happy chef Kiko is leaving.
Pic credit: @taylorlaceylb/Twitter

The plan all along

Not only are fans angry at the way their beloved chef Kiko is being treated, but there are also several theories suggesting it was Captain Sandy and Malia’s plan all along to bring in Tom.

Twitter has exploded with fans slamming the show, Malia, and Captain Sandy.

Fans blast Captain Sandy and Malia White
Pic credit: @MissyElle24/Twitter

One fan tweeted, “BelowDeckMed Captain Sandy, Malia, and Bugsy are such a bunch of manipulative asses! They set out to get rid of Hannah and Kiko and succeeded! Drove Hannah, to have anxiety, shot Kiko’s confidence to an all-time low. Surprise” not” Bugs now is chief stew, Malia’s boyfriend chef!”

Fans blast Bravo for Below Deck Med Season 5 treatment of Hannah and Kiko.
Pic credit: @realityjunkie43/Twitter

Another fan shared, “seems like you are setting Kiko up for Malia’s Yacht chef boyfriend who happens to be visiting at the end of the charter. You did Kiko wrong captain.”

Fans not happy with Malia and Captain Sandy
Pic credit: @HecJuan/Twitter

Below Deck Med fans think Malia White’s boyfriend Tom is replacing chef Kiko. Viewers also feel the storyline is coming off like a complete Bravo set up and are not thrilled with the current season.

What do you think?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments