Who is Chef Kiko from Below Deck Med?

Chef Kiko from Below Deck Mediterranean is making waves as a fan favorite, just as Captain Sandy Yawn may send him packing.

Viewers love Kiko’s cooking style, his easy-going nature, and his ability to get along with anyone. He is a nice change of pace from say, Adam Glick or Kevin Dobson.

Chef Kiko isn’t quite up to chef Ben Robinson fan status, but if Kiko lasts the rest of Season 5, he will be.

Who is chef Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran?

Brazilian born Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran has three passions in life: yachting, cooking, and his long-time girlfriend, Nicole Skwara.

Kiko and Nicole enjoy a low-key life in Hawaii that consists of cooking, enjoying the land, and spending their days surfing. They are outdoor lovers and avid travelers who don’t mind spending time in close quarters. The couple lives in a tiny house that Kiko has called their “10 square meter Hawaiian Paradise.”

Not only is Kiko now a reality TV star, but he is also an author. He calls himself The Surfing Chef and has built the name into a brand, starting with The Surfer’s Cookbook in 2016. Kiko has a website devoted to the book, offering several spins on it for fans.

According to his Bravo bio, Kiko has mastered the art of international cuisine thanks to traveling the world in the yachting industry. He is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, which have helped Kiko master his culinary skills and become a renowned yachting chef.

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers know Kiko has extraordinary culinary talent. He creates unique dishes, including his signature dish, Moqueca.

Kiko hits rough culinary seas

The chef earned praise for delivering a magnificent 72-plate meal for charter guests. Captain Sandy even gave him props after the guests were thrilled with the dinner.

However, being in Captain Sandy’s good graces didn’t last long. In the most recent episode, Kiko was struggling due to having to make vegan meals. He was off his game, and it did not go unnoticed.

The preview clip for the next episode of the hit Bravo show features Captain Sandy lashing out at the chef. She gives Kiko an ultimatum. Either impress the guests, or she is going to replace him.

Fans will not be happy if chef Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran is fired from Below Deck Med. Captain Sandy might just be making threats. She has done it plenty with chief stew Hannah Ferrier.

Then again, Season 5 has been crazy already, and it is not even half over. Anything is possible.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.