Below Deck Med: Malia White gives update on Wes Walton friendship and what her boyfriend Tom thinks of her ex

Malia White is sharing an update on her friendship with her Below Deck Med ex-boyfriend Wes Walton. The bosun has even spilled what her current boyfriend Tom thinks of Wes.

The second time around on Below Deck Mediterranean is quite different for Malia than the first. She learned a lot from her disastrous experience during Season 2.

Plus, this time around, Malia is the one calling the shots. Oh, and the bosun is happily dating someone that is not part of The Wellington crew.

Malia and Wes still keep in touch

Fans know Malia and Wes were part of an infamous love triangle involving chef Adam Glick during their season. Malia ditched Adam for Wes on the show. They even dated for a while once the cameras stopping rolling but eventually called it quits.

Although things didn’t work out between Wes and Malia romantically, the two have built a close friendship. Malia even talked about her former flame in a recent interview with The Daily Dish.

“Wes has had some amazing yachting experiences recently. He’s been traveling all over the world. We’re still good friends. He keeps me updated with his travels, and I tell him about mine,” the bosun shared.

Wes is bringing his A-game as a chief officer in the yachting world. The former Below Deck Mediterranean star is also a published author. Wes recently revealed he co-wrote an article on “green infrastructure’ in small and medium-sized towns in South Africa for an academic journal.

Tom is not the jealous type

Malia is more than happy to talk about her new beau Tom, who is also in the yachting industry. He is a chef and the couple met while working on a yacht together.

Since the yachting industry is so small, Tom and Wes do know each other. They have even hung out without Malia.

“Wes and my boyfriend actually hung out in New Zealand, but I wasn’t there, which is funny. Small world, yachting is,” she shared with the Bravo website.

While Malia has maintained a friendship with Wes, she does not keep in contact with Adam. She didn’t even watch him on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Malia has no ill will towards Adam. She has merely moved on to a better place in life.

Wes Walton and Malia White stayed friends after their romance went south. They still care about each other but are both focused on their careers. Malia is happy with her boyfriend Tom, who is just fine with her friendship with her ex-boyfriend.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.