Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5: Here’s what you need to know about The Wellington yacht

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 is ready to set sail. The hit Bravo show features a new superyacht, The Wellington, and it is going to give a new set of challenges to the crew this season.

Captain Sandy Yawn gave viewers a glimpse at the vessel — which is the largest yacht to be featured on any of the Below Deck franchises — via The Daily Dish. It is an 84.5-foot luxury yacht built in 1993, with a massive renovation done in 2016. Even the bridge where the captain navigates her way is top-notch.

The Wellington is not the name of the motor yacht. It is called The Wellesley, but according to Charter World, it was changed for the Bravo show.

The interior

Captain Sandy kicks off the tour by letting fans know that the yacht is docked in Mallorca, Spain – the beautiful location chosen for Below Deck Med Season 5.

The main salon is gorgeous, with two plush couches, plush chairs, and even a giant flat-screen TV for guests’ entertainment. There is a modern yet comfortable and livable vibe about the spacious main area.

Captain Sandy shared that she has both her pre-charter meeting and tip meetings in the main salon because it is so spacious.

Right off the main salon is the cigar room. It is the first one ever to be featured on the Bravo show too. There is an entire wall dedicated to the finest cigars, choice whiskeys, and best scotches around. Another wall features portraits of some of the most famous cigar smokers ever – like Winston Churchill.

Next up is the beautiful indoor dining area. It is not that large of a space. There is a big circle table in the middle, making the room luxurious and cozy at the same time.

The guest area features a VIP suite with a massive television and a glass ceiling that will make guests feel like they are sleeping under the stars. All cabins, including the master suite, have a refurbished mahogany décor.

Last but not least, is the crew area. The quarters are nice but also standard for a yacht. It is going to be close quarters for sure.

The exterior

The exterior of The Wellington is just as fabulous as the interior, with the main aft deck being the first thing guests see when venturing outside.

Then there is the massive upper deck for guests and the crew to enjoy sunbathing or lounging with drinks. The lounge and sun area have cushions to ensure charter guests are comfortable at all times.

The deck also includes a waterfall-equipped jacuzzi and a grill.

There are plenty of toys for the guests to enjoy this season too. Captain Sandy showed off the area where the toys are stored. Bosun Malia White joined her in the area to share that the boat has a slide, a trampoline, jet ski’s, SEABOBs, scuba diving equipment, and a jellyfish pool.

Anyone who boards The Wellington during Below Deck Med Season 5 will be amazed by the luxury accommodations.

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Monday, June 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.