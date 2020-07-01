Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 is going to have some more cast changes – including the return of a fan favorite.

The Bravo show has been plagued with casting drama this season, and only five episodes have aired to date. It is giving fans lots of juicy entertainment.

Season 5 of Below Deck Med is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about seasons in the show’s history. Now, a new reported casting change is going to rock the Bravo show to its core.

Out with the old in with the new

Reports are swirling that Hannah Ferrier gets fired from Below Deck Mediterranean this season and that it will take place during the show.

If that is the case, fans will watch as Captain Sandy Yawn finally follows through with her threats to fire the chief stew.

Bravo is, of course, keeping quiet on the subject, unlike when Peter Huzinker was fired.

Hannah revealed before the premiere that Season 5 would be her last one on Below Deck Med. Two weeks later, the chief stew announced she was pregnant.

Adding fuel to the rumors is a new report from All About the Tea. The website has an exclusive photo showing the Season 5 cast with fan favorite, Aesha Scott, front and center. Hannah, however, is not in the photo at all.

Is Bugsy back to replace Hannah?

Christine Bugsy Drake was brought in as second stew after Lara Flumiani abruptly quit. Ever since Captain Sandy announced Bugsy’s return, fans have speculated that she was brought back to replace Hannah.

Bugsy was previously working as a chief stew. Plus, Captain Sandy has said more than once that Bugsy would be a great chief stew.

It was pretty clear that Captain Sandy is team Bugsy. The captain praised Bugsy’s table décor throughout the most recent episode.

Aesha’s photo with the cast is a good indication that Hannah is ousted at some point and that Bugsy is promoted to chief stew. Twitter is pretty sure that has been Captain Sandy’s plan all along.

Now, there is also a chance that Hannah loses it and decides to walk away from the show. Maybe she wasn’t fired, but instead chose to quit midseason. That would also explain Aesha joining the crew.

Fans are going to have to keep watching to find out what happens with Hannah Ferrier. Her departure would be the third significant casting change this season. Lara already left and Peter is being edited out due to his firing.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.