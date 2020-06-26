Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier dishes on boyfriend Josh and engagement rumors

Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier is dishing out some new details about boyfriend Josh and those pesky engagement rumors.

The Bravo personality is saying good-bye to reality television and she is pregnant with her first child, which is due in October.

Fans know that Hannah has been with Josh for two years. However, she has kept the relationship on the down-low. As news of their growing family spreads, Hannah is opening up about Josh a little bit more.

How did Josh and Hannah meet?

During a virtual chat appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host could not resist bringing up Hannah Ferrier‘s baby daddy. The chief stew shared the story of how she met her man.

“We actually met in a bar in Sydney the day after I landed after filming Season 4,” Hannah revealed. “We kind of both flirted with each other, but I did let him know I just finished filming, so I was at 50 percent of my normal capability. So I’m surprised that alone didn’t scare him off.”

On the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 premiere, she shared that Josh was the first man she had imagined a future with. The couple recently bought a house together, which they are getting ready for the baby.

Hannah and Josh have talked about getting married, but she squashed the engagement rumors.

They have no plans to get hitched right now. The first time parents are enjoying the current phase in their life. Even the hit Bravo show is not on Hannah’s radar right now.

Why does Hannah keep her romance so private?

Hannah Ferrier has lived her life in the public eye and Josh does not wish to have the same spotlight on him.

“He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect. It’s probably for the best,” she admitted to Andy. “Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff.”

Hannah has only spoken about Josh on the Bravo show once – to say she was in a serious relationship. Josh is a very low-key person, which is one of the many reasons Hannah loves him.

There are a few other Josh details that have emerged thanks to his baby mama. Hannah spilled that Josh is originally from Scotland. Now he does commercial real estate in Sydney.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.