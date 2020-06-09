Hannah Ferrier pregnant: Below Deck Med star expecting first child with mystery boyfriend

Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is pregnant. The chief stew is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

Last week, reports surfaced that Hannah was fired from Below Deck Med and it would play out on Season 5 of the Bravo show. Hannah has shared that this is her last season. Neither she nor Bravo has commented on the firing rumors.

Hannah did admit before the new season that she was ready to move on to a new chapter in her life. Little did fans know that Hannah has been keeping a big secret.

Hannah is pregnant

The chief stew announced her good news on social media earlier today. Hannah Ferrier shared a photo of herself smiling and cradling her growing baby bump.

“You are already my favourite adventure,” she captioned the picture.

Not long after Hannah announced her pregnancy, The Daily Dish shared that the chief stew told the website she is thrilled for her new venture into motherhood. Hannah also revealed that she is five months along.

Oh, and she knows the sex of the baby but isn’t telling. Hannah is keeping the gender and baby name all to herself until her little one is born in October.

Even though she is gushing over becoming a mother — a dream come true for Hannah — she said being pregnant is a surreal experience for her. It was a challenging first trimester because Hannah was plagued with awful morning sickness.

“That was not a fun ride. I kind of understood all the Below Deck Med guests complaining about seasickness after that,” she shared.

Thankfully, her second trimester has been much smoother. Other than being tired, Hannah and the baby are doing just fine.

Who is Hannah’s baby daddy?

Below Deck Med fans know that Hannah has been dating someone for nearly three years. However, she has kept that part of her life private until now.

In her interview with The Daily Dish, fans learned that Hannah’s baby daddy’s name is Josh. He is in commercial real estate and is from Scottland.

“He’s over the moon. He’s so excited,” she said regarding how Josh feels about becoming a father.

They are preparing for the baby by getting the house ready and throwing a fantastic baby shower BBQ.

Fans know that Hannah has often joked that she was only working as a chief stew until she got knocked up. Now, it appears that she was not joking at all. Hannah is leaving the Bravo show behind as she embarks on the crazy adventure called motherhood.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.