Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier dishes Captain Sandy Yawn relationship drama on and off-screen

Below Deck Med star Hannah Ferrier is dishing all about her relationship with Captain Sandy Yawn on and off-screen.

It has not been smooth sailing for these two ladies the past three seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean. Based on the trailer for Season 5, not much has changed for the chief stew and the captain.

Adding fuel to the fire of Hannah’s drama-filled working relationship with Captain Sandy is speculation the chief stew was fired from the show.

Hannah previously stated she was done with the Bravo reality series after Season 5. It turns out leaving may not have been Hannah’s choice.

Hannah’s dynamic with Captain Sandy

When the cameras aren’t rolling, the dynamic between Hannah and Captain Sandy isn’t much different from when cameras are rolling. Their relationship runs hot and cold at all times.

“One day she kind of loves me, the next day she hates me,” Hannah revealed in an interview with In Touch.

Captain Sandy has threatened to fire Hannah multiples times over the years. The trailer even shows the captain admitted she should have fired Hannah a long time ago.

It is a remark that gets Hannah heated because she has been on Below Deck Med since day one.

Hannah agrees she and Captain Sandy need to either work together without drama or not work together. Things are only getting worse as the two continue to work together in a toxic manner.

It is safe to say these two are not friends. They do not have the bond that Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain.

One last time

In the interview, Hannah spilled that Captain Sandy should have stopped asking Hannah to come back if she dislikes her so much. Hannah admitted to feeling a little bullied by her superior.

The chief stew shared the new season is going to be one for the books. Hannah’s remark has fans wondering if Captain Sandy does finally fire her this season.

Whatever goes down, one thing is crystal clear. Hannah has the same drama with Captain Sandy off-screen as on-screen. Now that she finished with Below Deck Med, Hannah won’t have to endure the captain’s wrath anymore.

Well, at least once the current season and reunion are finished airing.

There is no love lost between Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn. Thanks to Hannah, fans know their relationship is nothing but drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.