Below Deck Med: Bugsy Drake opens up about new book, calls Captain Sandy Yawn inspiring

Bugsy and captain Sandy are proud to be part of each other’s inner circle. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Christine “Bugsy” Drake has opened up about her new book, referring to Captain Sandy Yawn as inspiring amid their virtual chat. The captain and Bugsy did an Instagram Live to dish on Bugsy’s latest venture.

Bugsy wrote a book, thanks to the encouragement of Below Deck Med fans. The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme will be released on May 4 and Captain Sandy wrote the foreword to the book.

Captain Sandy inspired Bugsy’s tablescaping

Below Deck Mediterranean fans know Bugsy has a knack for creating outstanding table décor. In her Instagram Live with Captain Sandy, Bugsy spilled what readers can expect from her book on tablescaping and how the captain inspired her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s full of really fun themes and ideas,” Bugsy said. “I just kind of wanted to make it like a journey and tool on how to set a really fun table because it’s not hard. Anybody can be creative and set a table. And I am not saying I am the best at it completely, I just wanted to share my passion with everyone.”

The South African beauty spilled. Captain Sandy has always encouraged her creativity. It’s one reason Bugsy asked the captain to write the forward in her book.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“As a captain, you’re one of the few that just allowed me to be me and to do me,” Bugsy stated. “You kind of get on a lot of boats where owners and captains are kind of like, ‘this is the style we want you to have for our guests, and that’s it.’ But with you, you kind of brought this thing, and I think I even said in my book, that there are no rules when it comes to tablescapes, and you just allow my creativity to blossom. Hence why I got you to write the foreword because you were a huge inspiration in that.”

Another reason Bugsy called Captain Sandy inspiring was that she’s one of a few female captains in yachting. Bugsy called it a “privilege to work” with Captain Sandy and also referred to her as a life-long friend.

What’s next for Bugsy?

Bugsy admitted fans continuously asking her about tablescaping was what prompted her to write a book. She would receive DM’s with questions or people encouraging her to share her techniques, so Bugsy decided it was time.

Since the book came to light because of fans, Bugsy hopes to be able to do some in-person signings, COVID permitting, of course. She heads to Florida in April for the beginning of her book promotional tour.

Bugsy hinted at a few more exciting projects coming down the pipeline but didn’t share details.

Could one of Bugsy Drake’s projects be a return to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6?

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 just got started.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.