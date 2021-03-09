Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher defends Gary King after fans compare him to Ashton Pienaar

Daisy says Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will either love or hate Gary. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher has defended Gary King after Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans compared him to Below Deck’s Ashton Pienaar.

Gary got his flirt on during the second episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. The first mate was acting like a horny frat boy focused on hooking up with any of the female crewmembers.

Twitter wasn’t feeling Gary at all. The social media platform exploded with fans saying Gary was giving off Ashton vibes, calling him a douche, and basically just slamming Gary’s character.

Comparing Gary to Ashton after two episodes makes a pretty strong statement. Below, Deck fans agree Ashton was a misogynistic jerk. Some feel Gary has similar traits based on his drunken behavior.

Daisy had the opportunity to speak out in defense of Gary and set the record straight on her coworker.

Is Gary like Ashton?

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Daisy was brutally honest regarding her friend Gary.

Daisy addressed the Ashton comparison with the website to answer the question if the comparison was accurate or not.

“Wasn’t Ashton a bit more aggressive?” Daisy asked. “Gary’s not aggressive. I can definitely say that Gary is definitely not a physically aggressive person. He’s quite a fun person to be around. I think maybe he just doesn’t take maybe other people’s feelings into consideration as much. But I don’t think he’s quite like Ashton. He’s a bit misogynistic at work. But I’d say that to his face.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans don’t see it that way so far. Perhaps as Season 2 goes on, viewers’ minds will be changed. Although the trailer certainly doesn’t paint Gary in the best light.

Fans will either love or hate Gary

Daisy admitted she considers Gary a friend. The Irish beauty has no problem when it comes to hanging out with the first mate.

When it came to working, though, Garry annoyed Daisy, so she can see why his strong personality might rub people the wrong way.

“With strong personalities, you’re either gonna get it, or you don’t,” the chief stew expressed. “So, I definitely see people either kind of loving him or hating him. But he’s not a bad person.”

None of the Parsifal III crewmembers are bad people, according to Daisy Kelliher. It’s an intriguing statement since Daisy has drama with Natasha De Bourg, even calling chef “arrogant.”

If the first two episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 are an indication of the rest of the season, viewers are in for one wild and crazy ride.

Do you think Gary is giving off Ashton vibes?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.