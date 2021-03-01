Season 1 cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Where are they now?

A lot has changed for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 cast since leaving the Parsifal III. Pic credit: Bravo

Where is the Season 1 cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht? It’s a question on many fans’ minds as the Bravo sailing show’s new season hits the airwaves.

Captain Glenn Shephard will be the only familiar face on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, and that is a good thing.

Viewers won’t have to endure those sickening PDA moments between Jenna MacGillivray and Adam Glick in the galley. In an exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics, Captain Glenn revealed the new crew is more positive and crazier than the first season’s crew.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on the first-look trailer, Bravo did a 180 with the hit show, adding a lot more spice and flare to the show. Plus, new chief stew Daisy Kelliher promised a closer-knit interior crew, a slew of sex, and partying.

Let’s take a look at what happened to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 crew after the virtual reunion took place last summer.

The interior crew

It’s no surprise Jenna and Adam’s romance went bust not long after filming for the Bravo show ended.

Jenna launched a podcast, Wild Loner, where she opens up about her life, love, and travel adventures. Last fall, Jenna insinuated she had moved on with a new guy but based on her recent Instagram posts, it appears she’s single.

Read More Georgia on Below Deck Sailing Yacht admits feelings for Paget Berry

Adam spends his time road tripping around the United States with his dog Tex, which he turned into a web series, Stoked for Outside TV. The chef meets with local chefs to cook over a campfire and learn about the region.

Madison Stalker briefly dated Below Deck Med Season 5 alum Robert Westergaard. She just started working with Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang. Madison is still living life to the fullest, traveling when possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia Grobler got fit while in lockdown, losing 20 pounds, gaining muscle, and getting healthy. Georgia also focused on her music. Last December, she dropped her first album, The Same Mistakes.

The deck crew

Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan not only got engaged but bought a house in France. No, they didn’t give up yachting for land life.

At the end of last year, Ciara worked with Below Deck Med Season 5 alums Jessica More and Alex Radcliffe. Meanwhile, Paget has been focused on staying fit and healthy, going through a total body transformation. Paget shares his fitness routine on social media to help others looking to make a healthy change.

Byron Hissey is enjoying family and yachting life still. The chief engineer splits his time between working on boats and with his family. Bryon shared in an Instagram post he met up with pal Captain Glenn for Christmas.

Parker McCown has been living his best life with his fiancé Kaiti in Colorado. Although he hopes to work on yachts again, the former deckhand is focused on making music and planning a wedding.

Chris Miller, who replaced Parker, has been living in the UK, traveling all over Europe when the current health climate allows and working on his photography.

There it is Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, a look at what happened to the Season 1 cast.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.