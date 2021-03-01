Exclusive interview: Captain Glenn Shephard talks ‘crazy’ Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2

Captain Glenn loves his job and sharing what he does on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard returns to Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 2. The likable captain is the only returning crewmember, but he is still on the luxury yacht he calls home, Parsifal III.

Fans had mixed feelings regarding the inaugural season. The crew included chef Adam Glick, chief stew Jenna MacGillivray, second stew Madison Stalker, third stew Georgia Grobler, chief engineer Byron Hissey, first mate Paget Berry, deckhands Ciara Duggan, Parker McCown, and Christopher Miller.

Glenn was close with Byron, Paget, and Ciara, who all worked on Parsifal III before filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore, deckhand Sydney Zaruba, and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux are the newest crewmembers to join Captain Glenn on the Bravo sailing show.

The first-look trailer gives fans a glimpse at what is to come for Season 2. It definitely looks a lot different than Season 1.

New chief stew Daisy recently shared that viewers should be prepared for a lot of sex, drama, and partying. Deckhand Sydney revealed the safety protocols in place for filming amid the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the crew too.

Monsters & Critics had the opportunity to speak with Captain Glenn regarding what he has been up to since Season 1 and teasers for Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Monsters & Critics: What have you been up to since Season 1 ended?

Captain Glenn Shephard: Right after Season 1, we did three charters. Two in Greece and one in Italy, which took us through most of the summer. Then we went to Geneva in-between season to see what we would do next. We decided to do a paint job, and soft furnishes on the boat in Barcelona. We were there out of the water in a big tent from February with the idea of being done until mid-April, but then Covid hit.

M&C: What made you decide to return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Captain Glenn Shephard: I really enjoyed doing the first season and met some really great people. I love what I do for a living. I like sharing it with a wide audience who have an interest in what life is like on-board for the crew.

M&C: What can fans expect from Season 2?

Captain Glenn Shephard: It’s going to be crazy, a lot of boatmances and a beautiful location. Croatia is one of the best locations in the world. Good sailing, great weather, and beautiful culture. The new crew is wild, but it’s a more positive vibe than the first season.

M&C: What are your thoughts on the Season 2 crew members?

Captain Glenn Shephard: I think they are all great. We all have our faults, but overall, they are all great people. They’re all very motivated and very enthusiastic, positive and hard-working. I was really impressed. When I first met them, I knew it was going to be a great season!

M&C: Was there a Season 1 crew member you wished returned?

Captain Glenn Shephard: I was hoping Byron would come back because he was one of my best buddies, but Colin was a fantastic chief engineer.

M&C: What’s the most significant difference, besides the pandemic, between Seasons 1 and 2?

Captain Glenn Shephard: I think it’s going to be more positive, and there’s more romance this season.

M&C: Was there a moment that left you speechless during Season 2?

Captain Glenn Shephard: The incident when we hit the dock, I wouldn’t say speechless, but it was shocking.

M&C: Do you have a favorite moment from filming Season 1 or 2?

Captain Glenn Shephard: Yes, my favorite moments from filming Season 1 and 2 are crew off days. That’s where we get to use all the toys, and it’s great bonding time.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.