Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 will be quite different than Season 1. Pic credit: Bravo

The wait for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is almost over, and fans want to know what to expect from the new crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 gave fans a slew of drama, including boatmances, interior tension, a hated chief stew, a possible love triangle, and one crew member who quit. It wasn’t the intense season of Below Deck Med Season 5 or Below Deck Season 7, but it was pretty good.

Now it appears Bravo has ramped up Below Deck Sailing Yacht for its second season. Oh yes, fans are in for one chaotic season based on the first-look trailer.

A whole new crew

Captain Glenn Shephard is the only familiar face on Parsifal III. If he thought his last crew gave him a run for his money, he hasn’t seen anything yet. The captain is pushed to his limits more than once, especially when the luxury yacht literally runs into the dock.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chef Natasha De Bourg, second stew Dani Soares, and third stew Alli Dore make up the interior/galley team. Chief engineer Colin Macrae, first-mate Gary King, deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux make up the rest of the crew.

This new crop of yachties gives the over-the-top guests a run for their money in the crazy department.

What can fans expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced new safety protocols to be put in place. One significant change is that crew isn’t allowed to have night outs on the town drinking.

Fans shouldn’t worry though, there are still plenty of drunken shenanigans. The crew being trapped on Parsifal III actually ramps up the craziness. These guys and gals are in party mode, which results in boatmances, love triangles, and blowout fights.

Speaking of crew fights, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has no shortage of crew drama thanks to the restrictions. Tempers flare as the tight quarters start to close in on the crew. Plus, this new group of yachties all have short fuses.

Two female crewmembers fight over playboy Gary while Daisy and Natasha butt heads in the galley. Those are only small glimpses of what is to come on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Another thing fans can expect to see is the captain losing his mind like never before. The laid-back captain becomes unglued, dealing with his subordinates forces him to put aside his nice-guy persona.

Season 8 of Below Deck has come to an end, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on hand to give fans their weekly dose of yachting drama and fun.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres on Monday, March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.