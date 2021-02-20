Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Below Deck: Rob Phillips says Izzy Wouters raged at him during apology, claims producers fed her details


Rob from Below Deck recalls apology to Izzy going south calls out production.
Rob has the good-bye between him and Izzy was far worse than what viewers saw on below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Robert Phillips revealed that Izzy Wouters raged at him during his apology before he left the My Seanna yacht. Rob also claimed producers fed Izzy information about what he was saying.

Season 8 didn’t end on the best note for Izzy and Rob. No, it wasn’t because the coronavirus pandemic ended the charter season early.

Rob and fellow deckhand James Hough gave Izzy a hard time after she was promoted. The guys claimed during the Below Deck After Show it was all in good fun. Rob was downright down rude, though.

The tension came to a head on the final day of the filming. Izzy wanted to confront Rob, but a heads up from James gave Rob a chance to apologize first. Their chat was extremely awkward.

monsterscriticsreality

186 201

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes ...

View

Feb 20

1 0
Open
Repost from @morebiggy • #tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 ...

View

Feb 19

6 0
Open
“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio! (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio!
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR ...

6 0

monsterscriticsreality

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking ...

View

Feb 19

2 0
Open
After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) . . . . . #KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)
.
.
.
.
.
#KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup ...

2 0

Rob says Izzy raged at him

In a Q&A session on Reddit, Rob detailed his showdown with Izzy.

“After apologizing for my comments and their outcome, she was a little stunned and then went rage mode for a bit. She screamed, ‘You are a c**t! You are an a**hole! I can’t believe you make production’s life so hard’ a few times,” Rob wrote.

The deckhand also explained that Izzy never once came to him expressing her hurt or frustration. Rob declared if Izzy had spoken to him that he would have quickly remedied the situation.

For those wondering, yes, Rob’s apology was sincere. However, he insists the entire situation, including Izzy’s promotion, was all a production ploy.

Rob calls out production for creating a narrative

Rob spilled a couple of secrets from Below Deck involving Izzy and her promotion.

The deckhand claims Izzy was a good worker, but her lead deckhand job was created for storyline purposes.

“That promotion was forced to drive narrative a couple of days before the season ended,” Rob revealed. “No real boat would do that. Why would any experienced Capt/Bosun create a situation when things are perfectly smooth when they are about to step off the boat? My reference is real life, so I acted like it was BS. Not trying to throw shade at Izzy, she’s a cool cat, but it realllllly came off that way.”

As for the big showdown between Rob and Izzy, it was planned. After listening to Izzy scream at him for making productions life “so hard,” Rob realized she had been fed information about him.

“This really tipped me off that production was involved feeding her details of how I was telling them to piss off and how upset she was,” he stated. “So, through trying to de-escalate this rage I was just using soft tones, key phrases, and thinking about how much I wanted to get off the boat. There was no conversation, only a lengthy outburst. There was no sought-after resolution, and therefore it was hard to participate in one.”

Wowza, Rob Phillips had a lot to say about the drama between him and Izzy Wouters. Although fans will hear more from Izzy regarding the subject at the reunion, Rob was not there to battle it out with her.

Perhaps he will have more to say after the Below Deck Season 8 reunion show.

What do you think of Rob’s revelations?

Below Deck Season 8 reunion airs Monday, February 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x