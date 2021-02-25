Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Sydney Zaruba talks Season 2 crew nights off and filming amid coronavirus pandemic

Sydney gave fans insight into life inside the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew bubble. Pic credit: Bravo

Sydney Zaruba talks Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew nights off and filming amid the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the premiere.

The deckhand got candid regarding the upcoming season with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott. Sydney shared insight into what fans can expect from Season 2.

Yes, she echoed chief stew Daisy Kelliher’s sentiments that there’s a lot of sex going down within the Parsifal III crew.

What was it like filming amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filmed in Croatia for a couple of reasons. One, because it’s beautiful. Two, because Croatia was one of the few places where it was easy to travel amid the health crisis worldwide.

Sydney dished about what it was like to film amid all the craziness and a whole new set of rules.

“Because of COVID, we were in this little bubble and not allowed to leave our bubble because there were so many tight quarantine restrictions for us,” she shared. “It was a bit of a hectic season, in that sense. It was very interesting to do a charter season during coronavirus, for sure.”

Neither the crew nor the charter guests had to wear masks on Parsifal III. Everyone involved with the Bravo show did have to quarantine before boarding the yacht, and testing happened frequently.

What was Season 2 crew nights off like?

Aesha, of course, wanted to know what the crew night’s off was like with the restrictions. The crew letting loose on their night out always makes for entertaining viewing for fans.

“We had very strict restrictions where we could go. We were kind of separated the entire time from the general public because we didn’t want to endanger any of us or even on the production side of things. Of course, the charter guests as well,” Sydney explained. “We only had, like, each other for our entire six weeks. Just the nine of us. Like, I need to see somebody else right now! I need to get off this boat immediately.”

Sydney and Aesha agreed that regardless of cameras or a pandemic, there’s always drama among yachties. Not being able to leave the luxury sailing yacht added an entirely different dynamic to the crew.

“You give us a crew night off where we’re drinking, and we’re all fed up with each other anyway, and we’re all not sleeping enough and overworked, like of course there’s gonna be bad things happening, like naturally,” Sydney expressed

Some fans felt Below Deck Season 8 was not as enticing as previous seasons. Thankfully it sounds like Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 will have plenty of crazy drama to keep viewers entertained.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premiere airs Monday, March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.