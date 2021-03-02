Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher calls chef Natasha De Bourg ‘arrogant’, hints more drama brewing

Daisy and Natasha were butting heads on day one and its only going to get worse. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher called chef Natasha De Bourg arrogant and hinted more drama’s brewing on the Bravo show.

Season 2 of the newest Below Deck franchise kicked-off this week. It quickly became apparent to fans that the show wasn’t the same Below Deck Sailing Yacht from season 1.

There’s a whole new dynamic to the crew who love partying, hooking up, and having fun. Thanks to Daisy and Natasha butting heads over breakfast, fans were given a preview of the drama coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Again, it’s a different level of tension than the inaugural season, and that’s precisely what Below Deck Sailing Yacht needed.

Natasha irritated Daisy

Daisy appeared alongside Captain Glenn Shephard on Watch What Happens Live following the premiere to dish on the new season. Host Andy Cohen played a game with them where he asked questions that were answered by naming one of the Parsifal III crewmembers.

One question Andy asked was, “Whose behavior irritated you the most?”

Daisy wasted no time answering the question, “Natasha’s.”

Read More Below Deck Sailing Yacht renewed for Season 2? Bravo currently casting yachties

The answer shouldn’t surprise anyone who watched the season 2 trailer, where Natasha blasts Daisy for offering some constructive criticism.

Daisy thinks Natasha’s arrogant

Later during the WWHL interview, Daisy shared more insight into her feelings about the chef.

“I think arrogance straight away is a bad sign in a chef— and cockiness. I think Natasha, to an extent, displayed those pretty quickly on. And, yeah, I don’t think I was wrong,” Daisy expressed.

Based on the chief stew’s answer, it’s pretty clear the season is anything but smooth sailing for Natasha and Daisy. Yes, those two are ones to watch for heated fights for sure.

Andy wanted to know if Daisy was more annoyed at Natasha or Captain Glenn for the breakfast and sailing issue with the premiere’s charter guests.

The guests wanted to sail instead of having a sit-down breakfast. Natasha insisted a sit-down breakfast was a necessity. The chef slammed Daisy for the interior crew not immediately having the table set and getting ready for breakfast. Daisy intially insisted on listening to guests’ request to skip breakfast, but eventually gave into Natasha’ insistence on breakfast.

“I was way more annoyed with Natasha,” she replied. “I was fuming with her…If I had my way, we would have gone sailing an hour ago and given the guests what they wanted. So no, it wasn’t Glenn; it was Natasha I was pissed with.”

Although the charter guests did end up getting to sail and have a formal breakfast, the interior team had to rush to get items stowed away for sailing.

The second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just begun, and there has already tension with the crew. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and chef Natasha De Bourg have issues with each other that only get worse throughout the season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.