Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Chef Natasha De Bourg gushes over Glenn Shephard, shades Captain Sandy Yawn

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chef, Natasha De Bourg, has gushed over Captain Glenn Shephard while throwing shade at Captain Sandy Yawn.

The Trinidad native doesn’t hold back on or off-screen when it comes to her true feelings. Natasha’s pretty much an open book. She showed her vulnerable side with chief engineer Colin Macrae, sharing her challenging life story with him.

Natasha has also shown her don’t-question-me side when it comes to chief stew Daisy Kelliher. The two ladies experienced tense chats already, and only two episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht have aired.

In an interview with Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Natasha dished her true feelings on working with Captain Glenn.

The chef also chose between working with Captain Sandy or Captain Lee Rosbach in the future.

Natasha raves about Captain Glenn

There’s no question that Captain Glenn is one of the nicest guys in the world. His current and former employees continuously express their respect and love for the captain. Natasha’s no exception either.

“He was just like amazing,” the chef gushed. “He was like such a sweet friend. You can go to him, and he would give you the best advice ever. He’s a friend. He is like everything in one.

“So, for me, Captain Glenn is like one of the most amazing human beings I have ever crossed paths with, in my life.”

Natasha’s words are no surprise, but that doesn’t mean she and the captain didn’t have issues. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 trailer features Captain Glenn and Natasha having a tense exchange while guests are waiting for food.

Not a good match for Captain Sandy

When asked if she would ever work with Captain Lee or Captain Sandy, Natasha didn’t hesitate to choose the stud of the sea. The chef doesn’t like the Below Deck Mediterranean captain’s management style.

“I don’t like micromanaging,” Natasha said. “I would say it’s not my style. It’s not my style at all; somebody monitoring me all the time. I think as a good leader, my dad would say you train people, and you trust them.

The Bravo personality also explained she has plenty of experience, and that should earn her trust. Plus, people make mistakes, regardless of their rank on a yacht. Everyone screws up from time to time.

“So, I don’t need anybody to be under me all the time,” the chef shared.

Although Natasha De Bourg would choose to work with Captain Lee over Captain Sandy, Captain Glenn will forever remain her first choice.

Natasha made it clear she would work with Captain Glenn Shephard again in a heartbeat.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.