How much money does Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast make? Bravo producer breaks down how crew members get paid

How much money does the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast make is a question often asked by fans. Now thanks to show producer Jill Goslicky, the answer to the question has become clearer.

The crew members make good money for six weeks of filming 24/7, working on a luxury sailing yacht. No, it’s not Real Housewives cash, but it’s far from being chump change.

Captain Glenn Shephard and first mate Gary King joined Jill for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit ahead of the Season 2 premiere. It was no holds bar when it came to answering fans’ most burning questions.

How much money does Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast make?

The money the cast makes on all of the Below Deck franchises has been a hot topic since the yachting franchise debuted. After all, the crew has a job to do that is not merely being filmed for a reality TV show.

Jill gave fans a breakdown of how crew members are paid for their stints on the Bravo show.

“They get paid in a few different ways. They do get a salary for being hired as part of the yacht crew, they do get to keep their tips, and they do get a production fee,” the producer shared.

No, she didn’t give exact amounts because of confidentiality. However, Jill’s response marks the first time Bravo has confirmed the cast earns a stipend.

It was previously reported that a chief stew on Below Deck could bring home around $25,000-$30,000 for being on the show. The amount was based on a chief stew salary, tips, and production fee. Tips are, of course, the most significant factor in determining how much the crew makes each season.

What else did Jill dish?

The other hot topic Jill dished on was regarding the process for deciding which crew members should return to the Bravo show.

Yes, the captain has a say in returning crew members. However, a captain’s preference doesn’t necessarily mean a crew member will or will not be asked back.

Jill even responded to a fan question about why chief stew Jenna Macgillivray wasn’t asked back. The producer insinuated Jenna’s romance with Adam Glick played a part in the decision.

Jenna used Instagram Live to speak to her truth about the romance and clap back at Jill’s remarks.

Another thing the producer confirmed was that the guests pay for their own charters. A discount on the yacht fee is given due to filming and because the charters are shorter. The tip amount that a guest leaves remains strictly up to the primary on the charter.

Captain Glenn Shephard and his season 2 crew are kicking off the charter season. The sky’s the limit for their earning potential unless the guests are unhappy.

Only time will tell just how much the crew earns this season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.