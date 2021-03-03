Captain Glenn Shephard dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew

Captain Glenn gave fans insight into his new Parsifal III crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard has a new crew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, and he recently dished about them.

Lucky for the new crop of yachties, Captain Glenn’s the nicest guy in the world. Season 1 of the Bravo show gave the captain lots of dirt to dish about his crew, but he never did. Captain Glenn always takes the high road putting a positive spin on anything and anyone.

The newest member of the Below Deck captain squad shared his thoughts on his new crew with Us Weekly. Captain Glenn began by saying he loved all the crew members, even referring to them as his new family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did Glenn think of the deck team?

Captain Glenn praised first-mate Gary King and his skills on deck. Gary has a lot of experience, so he was the perfect right-hand man for the captain. Captain Glenn even acknowledged that Gary’s a little bit of a party animal.

Deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux obviously made an impression because of his height. Captain Glenn didn’t realize at first Jean-Luc was having such an issue sleeping. The captain also weighed in that Gary and Jean-Luc “don’t get along perfectly.”

Sydney Zaruba and her sailing experience stood out to Captain Glenn. He relied on her help during the sailing process, admires her personality, and thinks she’s simply a great person.

The captain was nervous not to have pal Byron Hissey as a chief engineer, but Captain Glenn claims Collin Macrae hit it out of the park. Colin had more experience with motor yachts and smaller sailing yachts. However, the captain said Colin was great, and Captain Glenn would work with him again.

What did Captain Glenn say about the interior crew?

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher impressed Captain Glenn with the way she handled the interior team. The captain shared Daisy does have a wild side too. Captain Glenn thinks Daisy has a better working style than Jenna MacGillivray.

The captain called Natasha De Bourg very positive and bubbly, which is quite a different impression than Daisy has given of the chef. Captain Glenn admitted Natasha’s cooking blew him away and caused him to gain a few pounds during the season.

As for the drama involving Daisy and Natasha, Captain Glenn claims it’s par for the course working on any yacht. The two departments working together are critical. Both Natasha and Daisy figured out a way to do it even amid the tension.

Third stew Alli Dore also has a bubbly and positive personality, according to Captain Glenn. He also describes Alli as a strong person who picks things up quickly.

The captain only had good things to say about second stew Dani Soares. Captain Glenn gave her props for taking Alli under her wing, which eliminated stress from Daisy and helped the interior run more smoothly.

Captain Glenn Shephard gushed over his new crew but did admit they are party animals. There will be crazy moments for fans to enjoy, but even the craziness didn’t sway the captain’s opinion of the group.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.