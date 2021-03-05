Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jenna MacGillivray responds to producer’s reason for not asking her to return

Jenna once again defends her performance as chief stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray has responded to producer Jill Goslicky’s reason for not asking her to return to the Bravo show.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Jill joined Captain Glenn Shephard and Gary King for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit. Jill explained how crew members are picked to return.

One fan asked specifically about Jenna, who was replaced with Daisy Kelliher, not being invited back for a second season. Jill hinted Jenna’s boatmance with chef Adam Glick was a factor since the fling hindered Jenna from shining as a chief stew.

The comments didn’t sit well with Jenna, who used Instagram Live to speak out.

Jenna insists service did not suffer

Although viewers often saw Jenna canoodling with Adam in the galley, the chief stew insists neither her job nor service suffered because of the relationship.

“My own view is that I really didn’t let my own work slip as a result of that, And I know that because no guest ever once complained about any service and they always said everything was excellent,” Jenna shared.

There’s one thing Jenna does wish she had done differently and that’s build a relationship with Georgia Grobler.

“I think Georgia and I would have been really good friends,” Jenna expressed. “And I just think that there was a little bit of that disconnect as a result of some of the negativity Adam felt towards Georgia. I didn’t stick up for her in that way. And so that I do regret that relationship.”

There was more to Jenna than Adam romance

There are two things viewers associate Jenna with when it comes to Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 1. Her romance with Adam and the tension with Madison Stalker.

Jenna spilled in Instagram Live the drama with Madison would have been an issue even if Jenna wasn’t romancing Adam. The two women are just different people that would clash even if they were not on a reality TV show.

Jill claimed Jenna let romance get in her way. Jenna doesn’t believe that is true.

“I think it’s unfortunate that sometimes it’s looked as like she really didn’t shine her light because all she did was focus on Adam. And that wasn’t necessarily true,” Jenna stated. “I had a lot of really funny moments, but I do wish that people got to see who I am really as a person.”

Although she knows she made mistakes amid filming the Bravo show, she’s more than what viewers saw onscreen. Jenna got personal in her Instagram Live, shedding light on past relationships and her hopes for the future.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.