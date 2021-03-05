Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn opens up about bond with Captain Sandy and Captain Lee

Captain Glenn is still the new kid on the block when it comes to the Bellow Deck captain squad. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard has opened up about his bond with Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach.

Captain Glenn remains the new kid on the Below Deck block. Captain Lee has eight seasons of Below Deck under his belt. Captain Sandy has appeared on four seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean taking over for Captain Mark Howard after Season 1.

As Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht gets started, Captain Glenn dished on his friendship with two other captains. He also spilled which crew members he keeps in touch with from Season 1 to Bravo Insider.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Forming a bond with Captain Lee and Captain Sandy

Captain Glenn enjoyed watching his counterparts on Below Deck Season 8 and Below Deck Med Season 5. He opened up about the bond he has been forming with Captain Lee and Captain Sandy since joining the hit Bravo franchise.

“I reached out to both of them before I did the first season just to kind of get an idea of what to expect and stuff like that. Sandy and I, we’ve chatted a few times, and we did like a live Instagram thing together where people could type in questions and stuff like that. I haven’t spoken with Captain Lee for a while, but I need to reach out,” Captain Glenn expressed to Bravo Insider.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Captain Glenn hasn’t had an opportunity to meet the other two captains in person. Captain Glenn has been in Spain and Croatia since the pandemic began. Once travel restrictions are lifted, he hopes to take a trip to the United States and meet both captains.

Kate Chastain’s another Below Deck personality Captain Glenn keeps in contact with frequently. She did help launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht after all.

Read More Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier shares new pregnancy details as due date nears

Who does Glenn keep in touch with from Season 1?

Captain Glenn has a whole new crew for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, but he hasn’t forgotten about his Season 1 comrades.

Ciara Duggan worked on Parsifal III a couple of times since Season 1 ended. Paget Berry hasn’t been back; however, Captain Glenn speaks to him often.

The one person Captain Glenn remains close to is chief engineer Byron Hissey. They spent Christmas together with Byron’s family. Captain Glenn admitted in an interview with Monsters & Critics that Byron was the one crew member he wished returned for Season 2.

As for the rest of the crew, the captain does speak to them occasionally but mostly online. It has been a while since Captain Glenn spoke with Parker McCown or Adam Glick. He recently caught up with Jenna MacGillivray and Madison Stalker, separately, of course, since the two ladies dislike each other.

Captain Glenn Shephard likes to bond with various people in the Below Deck family. Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn are at the top of the list.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.