Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will see wrath of Captain Glenn Shephard during Season 2

Bravo executive Matt Reichman has revealed Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will see the wrath of Captain Glenn Shephard during Season 2.

There’s no question Captain Glenn has been dubbed one of the nicest men on the planet. Captain Glenn’s past and current crew members on the hit sailing show have continuously praised him.

Well, it turns out the calm, cool and collected captain, like all of us, has his breaking point. Thanks to Matt, Vice President, Current Production at Bravo, fans have learned a whole new side to the captain will play out on screen this season.

What did Matt say about Captain Glenn?

Bravo Digital’s Megan Segura and Erik J had the chance to chat with Matt about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 on The Daily Dish Podcast.

The hosts wanted to know if fans would get to see a different side of the captain. After all, the preview for the season features Captain Glenn losing his cool as Parsifal III crashes into the dock.

It’s a dramatic moment fans can’t wait to witness on screen. Matt gave a hint at what viewers are in store for regarding the captain’s reaction.

“We see him lose his cool,” Matt expressed.

Allowing fans to see a new side of Captain Glenn wasn’t easy or planned because nothing fazes him. Matt shed more light on the captain’s easy temperament.

“He’s been doing this job a real long time, and nothing fazes him. And you know, he’s seen it all. Whatever we could throw at Glenn, it just doesn’t faze the man. It never ceases to amaze me, his demeanor through it all,” Matt dished.

Captain Glenn’s serious blow-up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The Bravo executive dished not only was Captain Glenn’s wrath deserved but what it took to have him explode under pressure.

“I relate it to the type of parents that don’t get mad. They just get disappointed,” Matt stated. “And it just hurts that much more. When they blow up, you know it’s serious. So yeah. Brace yourself for the wrath of Captain Glenn. It does not happen often, but you’re gonna see a side of it. And it is earned.”

On Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, chief stew Jenna MacGillivray was rude to the captain when he questioned her management style. However, he just sat there and listened to her speak.

Jenna did apologize on social media following the episode, but Captain Glenn insisted her apology wasn’t necessary. He’s just a nice, positive man.

It takes a lot to get under Captain Glenn Shephard’s skin, but viewers will see it happen on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.