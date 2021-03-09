Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht scripted? New details about Bravo show emerge


Fans are questioning the reality of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
Bravo producer Jill Goslicky has spoken out on the authenticity of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

The new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just begun. However, fans are already asking if Below Deck Sailing Yacht is scripted.

Just like with Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, the authenticity of the sailing installment in the Bravo franchise has been questioned. After all, reality television doesn’t always depict reality as much as viewers think.

The Hills, for example, was scripted reality. MTV even poked fun at it during the series finale of the hit show. Keeping Up With the Kardashians has come under fire for being scripted with accusations that all scenes are staged.

In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit), Below Deck Sailing Yacht producer Jill Goslicky addressed the scripted question.

monsterscriticsreality

333 462

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her initial #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle comments in which she...

View

Mar 9

0 1
Open
Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her initial #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle comments in which she indicated she had no sympathy for Meghan’s choices as a royal. But Twitter continues to drag The Real Housewives of New York City alum. Catch up on what you missed and see what Bethenny’s “apology” entailed at the link in the bio. (📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)

Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her initial #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle comments in which she indicated she had no sympathy for Meghan’s choices as a royal. But Twitter continues to drag The Real Housewives of New York City alum. Catch up on what you missed and see what Bethenny’s “apology” entailed at the link in the bio.
(📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) ...

0 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has 👏🏼clapped back 👏🏼 at those who ...

View

Mar 8

1 1
Open
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has 👏🏼clapped back 👏🏼 at those who believe her marriage to husband Joe is on the skids. See her message at the link in the bio. #RHONJ (📸: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs)

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has 👏🏼clapped back 👏🏼 at those who believe her marriage to husband Joe is on the skids. See her message at the link in the bio. #RHONJ

(📸: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs) ...

1 1

monsterscriticsreality

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it...

View

Mar 8

2 1
Open
“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed. Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio. (📸: MTV)

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed.

Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio.
(📸: MTV) ...

2 1

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht scripted?

When a fan questioned the reality of the sailing yacht show, Jill had no problems addressing it.

“You would be surprised at how much of this show is completely real,” Jill stated. “We don’t do fake anything. The guests are truly paying for their experience. The yacht crew is genuinely doing this job. We don’t interfere in any way.”

The producer’s answer aligns with what Bravo’s Vice President of Current Production, Josh Brown, said after Below Deck Med Season 5 was blasted for too many coincidences.

Jill went on to reiterate production does not set up scenarios for the crew or guests. The drama and situations are the real deal.

“We don’t make drama happen,” Jill said. “We have a saying on the show, ‘The boat provides.’ Boats are difficult. They encounter problems all the time. The seas are hard to predict and don’t cooperate. So, we are doing nothing to make things happen. Things pop up, and we chase those stories.”

Below Deck allegations about production pile up

Accusations of production involvement haven’t yet come to light on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Below Deck, though, came under fire during Season 8. Charter guest Charley Walters claims production told him and his group to act over the top, especially when ordering breakfast.

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam was also a guest. After his episodes aired, Max issued an apology for his behavior on the Bravo show. Max stated it was not his or his friend’s idea to eat sushi off a naked model.

Deckhand Rob Phillips called out production for telling Izzy Wouters things he was saying about her lead deckhand promotion. Rob didn’t hold back blasting producers for setting up scenes with the crew.

So, to answer the question, is Below Deck Sailing Yacht scripted? Well, a Bravo producer says no, but fans know all reality television is a little bit scripted.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x