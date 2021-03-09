Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht scripted? New details about Bravo show emerge

Bravo producer Jill Goslicky has spoken out on the authenticity of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

The new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just begun. However, fans are already asking if Below Deck Sailing Yacht is scripted.

Just like with Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, the authenticity of the sailing installment in the Bravo franchise has been questioned. After all, reality television doesn’t always depict reality as much as viewers think.

The Hills, for example, was scripted reality. MTV even poked fun at it during the series finale of the hit show. Keeping Up With the Kardashians has come under fire for being scripted with accusations that all scenes are staged.

In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit), Below Deck Sailing Yacht producer Jill Goslicky addressed the scripted question.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht scripted?

When a fan questioned the reality of the sailing yacht show, Jill had no problems addressing it.

“You would be surprised at how much of this show is completely real,” Jill stated. “We don’t do fake anything. The guests are truly paying for their experience. The yacht crew is genuinely doing this job. We don’t interfere in any way.”

The producer’s answer aligns with what Bravo’s Vice President of Current Production, Josh Brown, said after Below Deck Med Season 5 was blasted for too many coincidences.

Jill went on to reiterate production does not set up scenarios for the crew or guests. The drama and situations are the real deal.

“We don’t make drama happen,” Jill said. “We have a saying on the show, ‘The boat provides.’ Boats are difficult. They encounter problems all the time. The seas are hard to predict and don’t cooperate. So, we are doing nothing to make things happen. Things pop up, and we chase those stories.”

Below Deck allegations about production pile up

Accusations of production involvement haven’t yet come to light on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Below Deck, though, came under fire during Season 8. Charter guest Charley Walters claims production told him and his group to act over the top, especially when ordering breakfast.

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam was also a guest. After his episodes aired, Max issued an apology for his behavior on the Bravo show. Max stated it was not his or his friend’s idea to eat sushi off a naked model.

Deckhand Rob Phillips called out production for telling Izzy Wouters things he was saying about her lead deckhand promotion. Rob didn’t hold back blasting producers for setting up scenes with the crew.

So, to answer the question, is Below Deck Sailing Yacht scripted? Well, a Bravo producer says no, but fans know all reality television is a little bit scripted.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.