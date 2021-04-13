Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry want fans to be kind amid split news

Paget and Ciara remain on friendly terms despite no longer being a couple Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan has asked fans to be kind following the news she and Paget Berry split.

The Season 1 couple was together before appearing on the Bravo sailing show. Ciara and Paget dated for over four years. They met in 2016 when Paget started working on Ciara’s family’s yacht.

A couple of months after the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 finale aired, Paget proposed in Italy. They shared the good news on social media, with Ciara proudly showing off her stunning and unique ring.

Paget and Ciara revealed in October they had bought their first home together in France. It appeared like they were giving up yacht life for land life.

However, by December, Ciara was working with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 alums Alex Radcliffe and Jessica More.

Ciara confirms break up with Paget

In February, Captain Glenn Shephard talked about his hopes of scoring an invite to Ciara and Paget’s wedding to Us Weekly. All seemed well then unless the captain knew something he was keeping quiet out of respect for the couple.

Last week Ciara replied to a fan asking if she and Paget were still together. Ciara simply replied, “negative.”

Ciara’s response soon became populated with haters throwing shade at Paget. One called him a douche, while another talked about him flirting with stew in front of Ciara on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The stew in reference is, of course, Georgia Grobler. Viewers watched Paget flirt with Georgia and vice versa through all of Season 1. Georgia even admitted to having feelings for Paget at one point.

After the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 reunion, Ciara and Georgia revealed they actually good friends. The two ladies were even working on a yacht together at the time.

Ciara asks fans for kindness

All the negative comments about Paget prompted Ciara to ask people to be kind. There was no need for hating because the couple remains on friendly terms.

Paget even commented on the post that confirmed the breakup with several fire emojis. He has also confirmed the breakup news on one of his Instagram posts and reiterated the two are still good friends.

Fans are ready to point the finger when it comes to Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan’s breakup. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums though, are asking people to be nice. There are no hard feelings. Life simply happens, and things don’t work out.

Right now, Ciara’s in Florida working on a yacht while Paget is in Antigua. They are enjoying their lives and want nothing but the best for each other.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.