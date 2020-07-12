Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan engaged: Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast reacts to happy news

Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan are engaged. Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members have reacted to the happy news, sharing their love for the couple.

It has been over a year since the Parsifal III crew was together. However, the bond they share is unbreakable, well, at least for some of them.

Paget pops the question

Ciara used Instagram to announce the news Paget popped the question after years of dating. She included a video of the proposal and several pictures of the happy couple.

“Well folks, it finally happened,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Paget shared a post with the same video and photos captioning it “I did a thing.”

The couple embarked on a romance after her parents hired Paget to work on one of their boats. They have been meshing their personal lives and professional lives ever since.

Their relationship came under fire when Paget got a little too flirty with third stew, Georgia Grobler, during the inaugural season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Ciara and Paget remained committed to each other, confirming they were happily still a couple during the virtual reunion.

Bravo family sends well-wishes to Paget and Ciara

It didn’t take long for Paget and Ciara’s posts to populate with well-wishes and congratulations.

Chief stew Jenna MacGillivray was one of the first to express her and happiness for the couple. “So excited for you guys. You deserve the world.”

Parker McCown also reacted to the news by teasing Paget. “Bout d#$m time boy, Parker wrote after congratulating the couple.

The newly engaged duo got love from Below Deck, and Below Deck Mediterranean cast members too.

Anastasia Surmava, Colin Macy-O’Toole, Kasey Cohen, Jamie Jason, June Foster, Jessica More, and Rhylee Gerber all shared their happiness for Paget and Ciara.

Fans, of course, also populated the posts showing their surprise and excitement for Ciara and Paget.

The ring is colorful and unique, just like the soon-to-be bride. Paget did a great job of finding the bling that perfectly suited his future wife.

They are currently in Italy, where they worked on a yacht before the coronavirus pandemic took over the world.

Fans are waiting patiently to see who will return for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. A casting call has been put out, but Bravo has spilled no details regarding a second season.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.